Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will play well against former SEC East rivals

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 77 days.

The prediction paired with day 77 read, “The Gamecocks will not post a losing record against former SEC East rivals.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The Schedule

2026 will be the first year in which the Southeastern Conference plays a nine-game conference schedule. It also means that the league had to create a custom schedule to accommodate the new format.

The schedule includes a return to some familiar matchups for South Carolina. The Gamecocks will play former cross-divisional rivals Mississippi State and Arkansas. They will also have four former SEC East squads on the schedule. USC will host Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia but will travel to Florida. Only one of those teams (Kentucky) was on the schedule a year ago.

The Gamecocks and Wildcats will play in week five (October 3), with South Carolina coming off a road trip to Alabama. Kentucky will have hosted South Alabama the week before but has games against Alabama and Texas A&M earlier on the schedule.

Carolina will then take on Florida on October 10 in Gainesville in game six. The Gators have three SEC matchups in a row leading up to the contest, with a home game against Ole Miss sandwiched between road trips to Auburn and Missouri.

Tennessee’s lead-up to playing South Carolina on October 24 includes four conference opponents in a row: Texas, Auburn, @Arkansas, and Alabama. The Gamecocks will get a bye.

Carolina’s matchup with Georgia on November 21 will follow four games in a row (without a bye) against SEC foes, as they will play Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Arkansas in alternating home-and-away contests. Georgia will have three in a row before the game, playing Florida in Atlanta, Ole Miss in Oxford, and Missouri at home.

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Winning against familiar names

Even before South Carolina played in the SEC, matchups against Tennessee and Georgia were commonplace. The Gamecocks had played Florida and Kentucky a handful of times.

Once 1992 came around, those four teams became annual opponents in the SEC East. Once the divisional format dissolved, Kentucky remained on the schedule, but the others fell off for two years. The schedule has some déjà vu feel to it this fall.

For most of the teams’ histories, South Carolina has owned Kentucky. Winning seven out of eight from 2014 to 2021 helped the Wildcats make things much more respectable, however. Outside of that stretch, the Gamecocks are 21-6-1 in the series. Currently owning a four-game winning streak, USC should be the more talented team in 2026.

Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida all own lopsided winning records over South Carolina historically. Things have been much more even between the Gamecocks and Volunteers and Gamecocks and Gators in recent years, however. Georgia currently owns a four-game winning streak in the series.

At this point in time, predicting a win over UGA would constitute picking a significant upset. Anything can happen on any given Saturday, though, and this year’s editions of these two teams feel significantly closer than the 2019 versions, and Carolina won that one in Athens.

Constrastingly, the matchups against Florida and Tennessee feel like toss-ups. All three teams are fringe top-25 teams this preseason but have roster potential for better results.

The most likely path to going even (or posting a winning record) against these former SEC East rivals would include the Gamecocks beating Kentucky and taking at least one of the two toss-ups.