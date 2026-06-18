Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina natives will find the end zone much more frequently than in 2025

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 79 days.

The prediction paired with day 79 read, “Not counting LaNorris Sellers’ passing scores, Palmetto State natives will score 15 touchdowns this season.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

While I Breathe, I Hope

One of the state of South Carolina’s official mottos is “While I Breathe, I Hope.” In many ways, that mentality shapes Gamecock fans.

For the 2026 version of the garnet and black to reach their goal of competing for a College Football Playoff berth, Carolina fans must hope for a much-improved output from the team’s offense than what was seen in 2025.

This prediction deals specifically with contributions from Palmetto State natives.

Other than LaNorris Sellers’ passing touchdown tally, last year’s team only had eight touchdowns from in-state players. Sellers (Florence) rushed for five scores, Jayden Sellers (Florence) caught one touchdown, Bradley Dunn (Columbia) rushed for one, and JT Geer (Anderson) returned a fumble for a TD.

For this fall’s offense to take a step forward, that number will likely need to grow.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Palmetto State Proficiency

To prove this prediction correct, South Carolina’s in-state touchdown total will need to virtually double.

LaNorris Sellers’ (Florence) rushing touchdowns could carry the load here. He found the end zone on the ground 12 times over the past two seasons. With the potential for an uptick in carries this season (especially near the goal line), Sellers could surpass his average of six rushing touchdowns this fall.

His younger brother, wide receiver Jayden Sellers (Florence), is a breakout candidate. His quickness and chemistry with LaNorris make him a viable slot complement to Nyck Harbor and Nitro Tuggle out wide. It seems probable that he bests his one-score output from his freshman year, especially considering his likely expanded role.

Fellow receivers Donovan Murph (Irmo), Malik Clark (Rock Hill), Jordon Gidron (Columbia), Mazeo Bennett (Greenville), and DJ Black (Inman) will vie for rotational snaps this fall. So will tight ends Mike Tyler (Columbia) and Max Drag (Chapin). Sequel Patterson (Indian Land), Stone Furrey (Irmo), Jackson Repp (Greenville), and Caden Ramsey (Cross) are probably further down the depth chart, but they could see the field in mop-up duty.

Plus, quarterback Cutter Woods (Anderson) is No. 2 on the depth chart at this time behind LaNorris Sellers. Ideally, South Carolina will get up early in the first two weeks of the season against Kent State and Towson. Those contests could provide chances for him to add a score or two to the Palmetto State tally.

The Gamecocks have also been among the nation’s leaders in special teams and defensive touchdowns in recent years. Perhaps a South Carolina native will be the provider of one of the non-offensive scores in 2026.