Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will flip a high-profile recruit this fall

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 82 days.

The prediction paired with day 82 read, “The Gamecocks will complete a four-star recruiting flip during the season.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The Situation

South Carolina football has been in the mix for a ton of top talent in the class of 2027. However, as decisions have come in, only eight players so far are committed to the Gamecocks.

Several players have pledged their services to USC, only to back off their commitments. Several others considered Carolina their leader (or among their leaders) before picking another program in what seemed like a last-minute change.

The disappointing 2025 season played a role in at least some of these decisions.

Even so, the Gamecocks finished near the top for some big-time recruits in the 2027 cycle. As things stand today, it feels as if Shane Beamer and company intend to keep putting the pressure on as summer turns into the 2026 season. Because a lack of winning negatively affected things, perhaps a better showing on the field this fall (paired with continued recruiting efforts) could put South Carolina back in the mix.

Under Beamer, the Gamecocks have landed some high-profile flips. In the 2026 class, five-star Julian Walker flipped the day after National Signing Day. In previous cycles, players like Malik Clark, Damola Ajidahun, and Jalewis Solomon were among the blue chippers who switched their commitments to South Carolina during or after the season.

Gamecock fans are hoping their favorite team can make it happen again.

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Flip Watch?

There will be several committed prospects in the 2027 cycle who will continue to draw the attention of the South Carolina football coaching staff. That attention could become much more impactful if the Gamecocks can get off to a good start to the season.

Players like Jernard Albright, Aamaury Fountain, Nate Kamba, Fred Ards, and AJ Randle are among the players who were either committed to USC or who had Carolina in their final two (there are more). At a minimum, several of those players have remained in contact with the Gamecocks.

Several others, like Tre Segarra and Seth Tillman, could pick other schools with their soon-to-come announcements. Even if that happens, both players could remain Gamecock targets.

Even if South Carolina elects for a smaller high school class this cycle, eight commitments leave the group about half-completed. Based on this coaching staff’s history, picking up a flip feels like a solid bet. That becomes especially true if the 2026 season goes as they expect.