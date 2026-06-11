Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will have at least one All-American in 2026

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 86 days.

The prediction paired with day 86 read, “At least one Gamecock will earn All-American recognition this season.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The 2026 South Carolina football team is loaded with players capable of earning their way onto an All-American team.

Considering the fact that he is coming off back-to-back honorable mention All-American selections, Dylan Stewart jumps out as the most likely candidate. He is the most dynamic pass rusher in the country, but offenses scheme away from him. A back injury that limited him in 2025 is certainly worth monitoring for Stewart. Stewart earned multiple preseason All-American acknowledgements this offseason.

According to multiple publications, Vicari Swain was an All-American in 2025 as a punt returner. If he handles return duties again this fall, he could contend for another selection. He also has a nose for the football as a defensive back.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was a Freshman All-American in 2024. He earned All-SEC honors that year, too, making him the first Gamecock QB to do so. A good connection with new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles could put him in the discussion again in 2026.

Projected starting left tackle Jacarrius Peak was an All-ACC contributor at NC State last season. A step forward is certainly not out of the picture. Like Stewart, though, he has a health concern worth watching. He suffered an undisclosed knee injury this offseason but should return in September.

Punter Mason Love picked up Freshman All-SEC honors in his first year as the starter. He accomplished that despite battling some inconsistencies. If he takes a leap, he could easily push into the national award conversation. Kicker Max Kelley joined him on the Freshman All-SEC team, though he only handled kickoffs in 2025. He is competing for the placekicking job this fall, too.

Players like Tomiwa Durojaiye, Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku, Nolan Hay, Dayne Arnett, and Brady Hunt all have had all-conference performances at previous schools. Others, like receiver Nyck Harbor and defensive lineman Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, are former five-star prospects with tons of talent.

Plus, there is always the possibility that a name pops up out of nowhere. Under Shane Beamer, players like Xavier Legette and Jaylan Foster have moved from virtual afterthoughts to All-American status.

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Past Award-Winners

South Carolina football fans might be a little spoiled in this department, as at least one Gamecock has earned All-American honors each year of the Shane Beamer era in Columbia, with 14 team selections in five seasons.

In 2025, Vicari Swain earned the nod for his exploits as a punt returner, and Dylan Stewart picked up honorable mention recognition. In 2024, it was Kyle Kennard, Nick Emmanwori, Kai Kroeger, TJ Sanders, Stewart (again, honorable mention), and Hunter Rogers (also honorable mention). On the 2023 team, Xavier Legette was an All-American, and Debo Williams earned an honorable mention nod. In 2022, Kroeger gathered All-American selections. In 2021, Jaylan Foster, Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare, and Parker White (honorable mention) were All-Americans.

Several others earned Freshman All-Americans, All-SEC, or Freshman All-SEC honors, too.

In the history of the South Carolina football program, five players have been consensus All-Americans. To be a consensus All-American, players must earn first-team or second-team selection from the Associated Press, Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America, and Walter Camp Foundation, with three of the selections being first-team.

Kyle Kennard (2024), Jadeveon Clowney (2012), Melvin Ingram (2011), Del Wilkes (1984), and George Rogers (1980) are those five players. Both Rogers (1979) and Clowney (2013) earned additional All-American nods. Rogers and Clowney are also the only unanimous All-Americans to play at USC, meaning they are the only ones to earn first-team All-American honors across the board from those five major publications.

A long list of other players have earned All-American selections over the years. Some other recognizable All-American Gamecocks from previous eras have included Lou Sossamon (1942), Bobby Bryant (1966), Warren Muir (1967, 1969), Dickie Harris (1970), Jeff Grantz (1975), Rick Sanford (1978), Andrew Provence (1981, 1982), James Seawright (1984), Sterling Sharpe (1987), Sheldon Brown (2000, 2001), Kalimba Edwards (2000, 2001), Rashad Faison (2001), Ko Simpson (2005), Eric Norwood (2009), Alshon Jeffery (2010), Marcus Lattimore (2010), Stephon Gilmore (2010, 2011), Ace Sanders (2012), Kelcy Quarles (2013), AJ Cann (2014), Deebo Samuel (2018), and Javon Kinlaw (2019).