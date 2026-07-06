Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will have an all-conference offensive lineman in 2026

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 61 days.

The prediction paired with day 61 read, “South Carolina will have at least one All-SEC offensive lineman in 2026.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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South Carolina needs to be much better on the offensive line in 2026 if the Gamecocks are going to see improved results on offense. The running game has to be better, and quarterback LaNorris Sellers needs time to showcase his special talent.

New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, new offensive line coach Randy Clements, and new assistant offensive line coach Jason Smith are in charge of making sure that happens.

In thinking through his which Gamecock linemen could earn All-SEC honors this fall, transfer addition Jacarrius Peak tops the list. Pending health (he missed the spring with a knee injury), he is set to be the team’s starter at left tackle and could be one of the most important players on the team. He earned All-ACC selection at NC State in 2025.

Other transfer like Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku (East Carolina), Carter Miller (UCF), and Hank Purvis (Purdue) are favorites to start. Poku earned All-AAC honors in 2025, while Miller made the All-Sun Belt team at Louisiana Monroe in 2024.

Returner Shed Sarratt is another likely starter up front. He had a solid freshman campaign last season and should be even better this fall. Could he make a big jump? Possibly.

Transfers like Dayne Arnett (Ferris State) and Nolan Hay (Incarnate Word) have previous all-conference trophies on their mantles, too. Both should be in the two-deep and could find their ways to the field. All-conference nods at South Carolina would feel unlikely, but they are worth mentioning, nonetheless.

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All-SEC blocking history

South Carolina did not have an All-SEC contributor on the 2025 offensive line. That probably comes as no surprise to anyone reading this. The last Gamecock blocker to earn the distinction was Torricelli Simpkins in 2024.

Before Simpkins, Jovaughn Gwyn (2022) was the only lineman to make the All-SEC team during the Shane Beamer era.

Zack Bailey (2018) was the only one of Will Muschamp’s tenure.

When Steve Spurrier was in town, AJ Cann (2013, 2014), TJ Johnson (2012), Garrett Chisolm (2010), and Jamon Meredith (2006) all earned All-SEC honors.

Under Lou Holtz, Travelle Wharton (2002, 2003), Shane Hall (2001), Melvin Paige (2000, 2001), and Cedric Williams (2000) made the all-conference squad.

Jamar Nesbit (1996, 1997, 1998), Randy Wheeler (1996), and James Dexter (1995) received Southeastern Conference recognition under head coach Brad Scott.

Ernest Dye (1992) was the first All-SEC recipient in team history and the only of Sparky Woods’ time in Columbia.

*It should be noted that these are according to the AP and Coaches All-SEC teams. Several players have picked up all-conference honors from other publications. Many players also earned All-Southern Conference, All-ACC, or All-South Independent selection before USC joined the SEC in 1992.