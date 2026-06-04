Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Lou Holtz will be honored at South Carolina this fall

Last week, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 93 days.

The prediction paired with day 93 read, “There will be an in-stadium tribute to Lou Holtz at the season opener against Kent State.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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RIP to a legend

This March, legendary football coach Lou Holtz passed away. The only coach to lead six teams to bowl games, he passed away at age 88.

Holtz was a South Carolina assistant under head coach Paul Dietzel in 1966 and 1967. Two years later, he took his first head coaching gig at William and Mary, where he led the Indians to the Tangerine Bowl. A stint at NC State saw him win a pair of bowl games before a brief jaunt to the NFL.

After his marriage with the New York Jets didn’t stick, Holtz returned to college to lead the Arkansas Razorbacks. In Fayetteville, he made six bowl games and was a co-national champion in one poll in 1977. He then took Minnesota to the Independence Bowl before moving on to Notre Dame.

Holtz revived the Fighting Irish program, leading them to an outright national title, three top-2 AP finishes, and nine consecutive major bowl appearances. He retired after the 1996 season.

South Carolina football fans know Holtz best from his decision to come out of retirement. Replacing Brad Scott, Holtz led the Gamecocks for six seasons from 1999 to 2004.

Viewed by most as one of the greatest and most important coaches in the USC athletic department’s history, it seems only fitting that there would be some form of tribute to Holtz at this year’s season opener. His legacy certainly deserves it.

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Looking back at Holtz’s tenure at USC

Lou Holtz took over a floundering program in Columbia. The Gamecocks had gone 1-10 in 1998 and had a broken locker room. 1999 was an adjustment period for South Carolina, but Holtz’s work in 2000 is among the program’s most memorable.

In one of the greatest one-year turnarounds in college football history, South Carolina went from 0-11 in 1999 (and 1-21 combined in ’98 and ’99) to 8-4 in 2000. They also played for the SEC East title against Florida and eventual head coach Steve Spurrier. The season concluded with a dominant win in the Outback Bowl over Ohio State. The Gamecocks won memorable games against a top-10 Georgia team (forcing five Quincy Carter interceptions) and a ranked Mississippi State squad (Erik Kimrey’s “The Fade” game).

2001 was even better, as South Carolina went 9-3 and finished the year ranked 13th in the country. Holtz’s Gamecocks beat Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and another ranked Mississippi State team before playing against Florida in another pseudo-SEC East Championship Game. Following the Clemson win, USC knocked off Ohio State in the Outback Bowl for the second year in a row.

2002 through 2004 weren’t quite as memorable as 2000 and 2001. The Gamecocks missed a bowl in three straight years after going 5-7 in both 2002 and 2003. They then forfeited their bowl eligibility in 2004 thanks to the ugly brawl against Clemson.

Even so, Lou Holtz breathed life into a program that had been drowning in the SEC. He gave South Carolina football fans reasons to hope again, and he paved the way for Steve Spurrier to consider the Gamecocks after Holtz’s retirement. He is a legend, both nationally and in Columbia.