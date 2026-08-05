Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will have multiple freshman DBs step up in 2026

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 31 days.

The prediction paired with day 31 read, “At least two freshman defensive backs will play real snaps this fall.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray has never been afraid to play young players. If the best options for a team lack experience, that can come with growing pains, but Gray coaches his players up to play, and he puts his best players in the game.

With three Freshman All-Americans in the last four seasons (Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, and Jalon Kilgore), that has been apparent. Gray has also put youngsters like Peyton Williams (2022), Judge Collier (2023), Vicari Swain (2024), and Damarcus Leach (2025) into key backup roles.

This fall, there could be several freshmen who see action for South Carolina.

Among true freshmen DBs, J’Zavien Currence, Kosci Barnes, Triston Lewis, and KJ Johnson signed with the Gamecocks in the class of 2026. Currence and Barnes were four-star prospects, while Lewis and Johnson came from the ranks of three-star recruits.

Kendall Daniels, Jaquel Holman, and Damarcus Leach played too much to redshirt in 2025, leaving just Chris Hatfield among redshirt freshmen defensive backs. He was a three-star safety out of high school.

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Best bets for South Carolina in 2026

When considering which freshmen will see the field for Torrian Gray this fall, one name stands above the rest.

J’Zavien Currence is a potential future star in garnet and black. A top-100 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, he is 6-4 and 215 pounds with impressive athleticism. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native has a high football IQ and experience playing all over the field against top competition in the Palmetto State’s high school football ranks.

Redshirt senior Peyton Williams is a sure-fire starter at one safety spot. Currence will challenge this fall for the other. Others, like David Bucey, Kendall Daniels, and whoever loses the nickel battle between Gerald Kilgore and Quay’sheed Scott could factor in, as well.

It is a virtual foregone conclusion that Currence will play. It is the belief of many that he could start before the season ends.

Beyond Currence, Kosci Barnes and Triston Lewis have generated some buzz this offseason.

Barnes, a 6-2 and 209-pound corner, is a supreme athlete with tons of potential. Starters Vicari Swain and Judge Collier will likely dominate the snap count at the position. However, Barnes is talented enough to factor into the battle for the third corner role. The North Carolina native has the look of a player who could excel playing under defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

That battle for the third spot could include another freshman.

Triston Lewis, a Greenwood High School product, has also shown himself to be a good player already. An early enrollee like Barnes, he has played mostly at corner. The high school quarterback is a fierce competitor with impressive athletic tools and a strong football IQ. Those traits could take him far in South Carolina’s defense one day. Perhaps he could see meaningful action in his first year with the Gamecocks.