Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Gerald Kilgore and Quay'sheed Scott will both play a lot for South Carolina

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 32 days.

The prediction paired with day 32 read, “Gerald Kilgore and Quay’sheed Scott will continue one of the summer’s best positional battles (they are the top two nickels and can play safety) throughout the season by both playing a lot all year.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The 2024 and 2025 Gamecocks had one man play the majority of the snaps at the nickel position. Jalon Kilgore, who played both safety and nickel as a Freshman All-American in 2023, saw action at both spots the rest of his career but saw the majority of his action at nickel.

Kilgore, who is now with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, earned All-SEC honors in both 2024 and 2025. To say that he was a good player in garnet and black is probably an understatement.

Still, even with him gone this fall, South Carolina should continue its run of having a good football player at the spot in 2026.

The two top options at nickel for the Gamecocks have appeared to be Gerald Kilgore (Jalon’s brother) and Quay’sheed Scott.

Gerald Kilgore is entering his third year with the program, having transferred from Tennessee Tech ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Scott, a South Carolina native, arrived out of the transfer portal this offseason, coming over from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Both Kilgore and Scott are talented and versatile players.

Kilgore was a key reserve at both nickel and safety in 2025 for South Carolina. He tied for the team lead with a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six against Kentucky and an acrobatic grab against the Missouri Tigers.

Scott spent all of his sophomore season starting for Kentucky. Now, as a true junior, he will get the chance to showcase his talent under renowned developer Torrian Gray.

Sources near the program have called the nickel position one of the Gamecocks’ tightest position battles of the offseason. It would come as no surprise if both players earn plenty of snaps (at nickel or even at other secondary spots) throughout the season.

In a sense, the position battle could extend into the season. However, that could be because both players are performing well, not because of any struggles. Whichever player “loses” the battle will still play, and either could see action all across the secondary.

Other players, especially Jaquel Holman and Kelvin Hunter, could be factors at nickel, as well.

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The importance of South Carolina’s nickel spot

The nickel position is extremely important in South Carolina’s defense.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray ask a lot out of their men in the slot.

Gamecock nickels, depending on the situation, have to be able to operate like safeties, linebackers, and corners. White and Gray ask their nickels to man up in the slot a fair amount. They also have to tackle, both inside the box and on the perimeter. Sometimes over-the-top zone coverage is the job, and the nickel has to do that, too.

Last season, with nearly 700 total defensive snaps, starter Jalon Kilgore played about 650 in the slot area.

Most of those (497 snaps) came in a traditional nickel location, a little outside of the linebackers but well inside the outside corners. Against the pass, Kilgore often manned up against quick slot receivers in those situations. He also had to be able to play well in run support.

Sometimes (157 times, in fact), that saw Kilgore push more into the box. In that sense, Kilgore had to play well against the run and the short passing game and had to be capable of matching up with running backs and tight ends. He had to set the edge in some situations and shoot through blocking gaps in others.

A handful of Kilgore’s snaps came as a deep safety or as an EDGE player. He blitzed 10 times and had several snaps out wide at corner.

It would seem likely that the same versatility will be required this fall from the position. Gerald Kilgore or Quay’sheed Scott (or anyone else) will be asked to play a very important role in 2026.