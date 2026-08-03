Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina DB coach Torrian Gray will field solid group again in 2026

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 33 days.

The prediction paired with day 33 read, “The Gamecocks will miss Brandon Cisse, Jalon Kilgore, and DQ Smith in the early portions of the season, but position coach Torrian Gray will get a solid finish from his secondary.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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2025’s veteran leaders

Though the 2025 offense at South Carolina was underwhelming, the defense kept the Gamecocks in most games.

In the secondary, players like Brandon Cisse, Jalon Kilgore, and DQ Smith led the way. All three of them played well, but they also led well.

But heading into 2026, none of them are in garnet and black. Cisse and Kilgore earned NFL Draft selection, and Smith was in training camp this offseason, too.

The 2026 secondary has a unique blend of players who have seen a lot of snaps, but only Judge Collier has more than a year’s worth of starting experience.

South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray has a history of fielding good units in the SEC, whether they are loaded with starters or not, and whether or not those players were blue-chip recruits.

Can he do it again this fall?

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Torrian Gray

Over recent years, GamecockCentral.com has developed a phrase — “Torrian Gray Special” — to describe defensive backs who look like exactly what Coach Gray likes in a player. Typically, this means a player is athletic, has long arms (bonus points if the player is also tall), possesses physicality, has some positional versatility, and has a good football IQ.

These Torrian Gray Specials are sometimes blue-chip recruits. Other times, they are lowly-rated developmental types. Either way, Gray has a high hit rate on helping develop these players into good college players and real NFL prospects. He also has a knack for taking an already-developed player in the transfer portal and pushing them to the next level. Players

The 2026 defensive back room features the typical Gray blend.

Names like Vicari Swain and J’Zavien Currence are among the no-brainer, elite prospect types. Others, like Judge Collier and Peyton Williams, were not as highly regarded out of high school. Quay’sheed Scott came out of the transfer portal and was a starter at Kentucky, but if history is any indication, he will be even better at South Carolina. Perhaps Gerald Kilgore or David Bucey will make a splash this fall in the mold of previous players not known outside of Columbia.

Regardless of how exactly it plays out, most around the South Carolina football program are optimistic. That optimism stems directly from Gray’s track record.

In the past, former elite recruits like Cam Smith have excelled under his tutelage.

Gray also mentored a former walk-on, Jaylan Foster, to All-American honors as a senior.

Darius Rush was lowly-rated and buried on the depth chart, but after time with Gray, he became an NFL player.

Virtually every player archetype or recruit pedigree in between has found success playing defensive back at South Carolina.

Even if things start slow for South Carolina’s secondary, it would be foolish to bet against Torrian Gray’s room. By the time the season ends, the group will be good (or better).