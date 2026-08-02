Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina's Judge Collier will bounce back from injury and back into NFL Draft conversations

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 34 days.

The prediction paired with day 34 read, “Cornerback Judge Collier will bounce back from his 2025 injury to have a solid senior season. He will put himself back in NFL Draft consideration.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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A strong 2024 but a 2025 to forget

Back in 2024, Judge Collier surprised some in the South Carolina fanbase by emerging as a starter for the Gamecock defense. The true sophomore had played as a backup during his freshman year, but he took a major step forward ahead of his second year on campus.

He played well.

In fact, Collier performed well enough on one of the country’s top defenses to garner some smaller outlet All-SEC recognition. He then entered the 2025 season on the 2026 NFL Draft radar.

Unfortunately, 2025 didn’t go the way anyone had hoped.

Collier suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Virginia Tech. The ailment kept him out three full games and parts of two others. When he returned, he was fine but lacked the explosion he displayed before his injury.

With a full offseason of work since then, word is that Collier is back to being himself. Likely serving as a starter opposite Vicari Swain at corner, the Rock Hill, South Carolina native will make up one-half of a cornerback duo that could find itself in NFL Draft conversations again next spring.

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High expectations

Even with Collier out (and then limited), South Carolina’s defense was good enough to compete in 2025. The offense was what let the team down. At the cornerback position, the addition of transfer portal player Brandon Cisse and the emergence of Vicari Swain helped Torrian Gray’s position group hold opposing offenses to the fifth-fewest passing yards in the Southeastern Conference.

Now, Cisse is in the NFL, having gone in the second round to the Green Bay Packers. Nickel Jalon Kilgore and safety DQ Smith are gone, too. The prevailing belief is that Collier and Swain will start in 2026, and expectations for the duo are high.

For Collier, specifically, there is not a more experienced defensive back on the roster. That comes with responsibilities, both as an individual player and as a leader.

Collier has started 23 games and played in 11 others across his three years in garnet and black. Those 34 games played are more than anyone else on the back end of Carolina’s defense.

At corner, Swain has played in 28 total games with three starts. Safety Peyton Williams will be an important cog at his position, but he has played in the same number of games as Swain. Players like Gerald Kilgore and Quay’sheed Scott are experienced and versatile, but they haven’t started many games. The rest of the DB room is inexperienced altogether.

It will be the senior Collier who Gray and defensive coordinator Clayton White count on this fall.

2024 was a very solid coverage year for him, and 2025, despite the injury, saw him improve his run support. If Collier can return to form and put both of those traits together, he will be a very good player this fall.

With a 6-2, 206-pound frame, Collier boasts a long wingspan and impressive testing numbers. He has posted a 40-yard dash in the 4.4s, a 40-inch vertical, and a broad jump over 10 feet.

If he has the type of year expected of him, those physical tools will help him reinsert himself into the NFL Draft discussion.