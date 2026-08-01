Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Peyton Williams will emerge as big defensive leader for South Carolina

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 35 days.

The prediction paired with day 35 read, “Taking on the mantle of his fellow class of 2022 secondary-mates Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith, Peyton Williams will play an important leadership role on the back end of the South Carolina defense.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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2022 defensive back recruiting

South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray brought him a big class of secondary players ahead of the 2022 season.

Current Gamecock Peyton Williams is the only defensive back (and only player) left from a class that also included players like Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, Anthony Rose, Kajuan Banks, Keenan Nelson Jr., and Emory Floyd.

Williams, Emmanwori, and Smith were the only ones of the group who stayed with the Gamecocks. Emmanwori and Smith were Freshman All-Americans in 2022. Emmanwori, of course, went on to become a second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks; Smith spent some time this offseason in NFL training camps and is working to try to make an NFL roster.

Williams backed up Emmanwori and Smith for three years. He saw some action, most notably in the 2022 Tennessee game after Emmanwori’s targeting ejection and then as a key reserve in 2024.

A starter in 2025, Williams was solid. Playing next to Smith in the latter’s final year, he tied for the team lead in interceptions.

Now, heading into 2026, Williams is a redshirt senior and the longest-tenured Gamecock.

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Stepping up

Williams was an oft-used reserve in 2024 and a starter in 2025. However, in those years, the secondary had other leaders at safety, most notably Emmanwori and Smith.

2026 represents Williams’ turn.

Multiple times this offseason, defensive coordinator Clayton White and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray have talked about how Williams has taken steps to fill the leadership void on the defense’s back end.

South Carolina’s safety position has plenty of talent, but outside of Williams, there isn’t much experience.

Both Gerald Kilgore and Quay’sheed Scott could play safety but are expected to see their first action at nickel. David Bucey is a junior but has limited experience outside of special teams; the same is true of Kelvin Hunter (though he also could primarily be a nickel). Younger players like J’Zavien Currence (four-star true freshman) and Kendall Daniel (four-star sophomore) have played even fewer snaps.

White and Gray are counting on Williams to help shepherd that group, especially during the early stages of the season. He will be a starter at one safety spot, but the other starting gig — plus the reserves — will be decided in camp this month.

No matter who else plays alongside Williams, they will count on the veteran beside them. If offseason reports are any indication, No. 31 is ready to handle it.