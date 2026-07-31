Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Vicari Swain will turn into a high-level NFL Draft pick

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 36 days.

The prediction paired with day 36 read, “Vicari Swain will also turn into a sure-fire early NFL Draft selection.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The 2026 South Carolina football team is loaded with athletes. In fact, the athletic upside of the team’s top players is what the Gamecocks are most known for on a national scale. Players like LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart, and Nyck Harbor are household names because of that.

However, there are other names who belong on that list. Defensive back Vicari Swain is certainly one.

Back in the class of 2023, Swain was a four-star athlete. He signed with South Carolina over several other schools, including the Colorado Buffaloes, who attempted to make the appeal that Swain could be a two-way player like Travis Hunter.

Swain has clocked low 4.4s in the 40-yard dash and could be a candidate to crack into the 4.3s. He pairs that with smooth fluidity and quickness. He is also a powerful leaper who seems to float in the air instead of immediately coming back down to Earth like mere mortals. Though Swain isn’t big, he isn’t opposed to getting involved in run support or the pass rush.

Listed at 6-0, Swain has longer arms than that, too, making his physical profile that much better. When he arrived on campus, there was some back-and-forth between South Carolina assistants as to whether the offensive staff could poach him from the defense.

It seemed clear at the time that Swain was a future NFL player, and his time on campus has only reinforced that point.

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Production

The decision to play Swain on defense has paid off for all parties.

Though he has not been a full-time starter yet in garnet and black, he has made an impact. Swain actually led the Gamecocks in snaps out wide at corner last season, and he was good.

He has a real nose for the football, too, as evidenced by two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2025. Swain also had a big sack and logged five pass breakups last season.

On special teams, Swain found himself on the Jet Award’s list of finalists after three punt return touchdowns. He had the game-winner against Virginia Tech and flipped the South Carolina State game after a slow, rainy start.

As it pertains to the future, there’s plenty of reason to believe that Swain will be even more productive in 2026.

Set to be a full-time starter at corner, he will have even more opportunities to make plays for Clayton White’s defense. If recent history is any indication, playing another year under White and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray will mean another year of significant growth on the field.

The NFL loves long, rangy defensive backs who aren’t afraid to play with physicality. Check and check. Pro evaluators also love to bet on players who haven’t reached their full potential just yet. Despite Swain’s successes so far, that’s another check in his favor.

Gray’s defensive backfield has had six players selected in the last four NFL Drafts. Three of them, Cam Smith, Nick Emmanwori, and Brandon Cisse, went in the second round. From a physical standpoint, Swain profiles somewhat similarly to Smith and former Gamecock first-rounder Jaycee Horn.

With another step forward this fall, it would come as no surprise if an NFL team saw similar upside in Swain.