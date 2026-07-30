Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Vicari Swain will lead South Carolina in interceptions

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 37 days.

The prediction paired with day 37 read, “Cornerback Vicari Swain will lead the team in interceptions, snagging at least three.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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More than a returner

In 2025, Vicari Swain announced himself to the college football world with an 80-yard punt return score against Virginia Tech. The long special teams touchdown proved to be the game-winner, as USC went ahead 17-8 in what became a 24-11 victory.

Then, the next week against South Carolina State, Swain did it again. In fact, he did it twice. The dynamic returner took two punts to the house to flip an ugly, rainy game. The second came on a heads-up play, as Swain aggressively picked up the bouncing football after it hit a Bulldog player (receiving teams cannot lose possession if kicking teams have already touched the ball) before taking it around the right side for a score.

Despite Swain earning a finalist spot on the 2025 season’s Jet Award list, he is more than just a returner.

A former four-star athlete in the class of 2023, he has sky-high potential as a cornerback, as well.

Last season, Swain saw plenty of action for the Gamecocks and defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray. He played the second-most snaps of any corner on the defense, including the most snaps out wide.

Alongside fellow fourth-year player Judge Collier, he is a clear favorite to start full-time this fall. With his playmaking ability, the bigger role should turn into a bigger interception total.

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Even apart from his work on special teams, Vicari Swain finds the football.

In very limited action in 2024, he got his feet wet as a backup. Despite being behind multiple NFL-bound players, he logged a pass breakup, a sack, and a forced fumble.

His impact on defense only increased last season.

Swain logged another sack, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups, and two interceptions in 2025. Simply put, he gets to the football to make plays.

During his South Carolina career, Swain has blown up two quarterbacks on corner blitzes, getting to Brock Vandagriff at Kentucky and Ty Simpson against Alabama. He’s forced three fumbles, including an impressive strip against SC State and the big hit on Simpson against Alabama.

As it pertains to interceptions, it is hard to overstate Swain’s coverage potential. With his fluid athleticism, he is sticky in man coverage, and he logged a pick in 2025 in zone. Swain has remarkable recovery ability, long arms, and is an impressive leaper. All of those ingredients sound like a recipe for making an interception machine in the defensive backfield.

As an added bonus, Swain’s athleticism and excellence as a return man come into play if he winds up with the football in his hands. Demonstrating this, he had an interception against Texas A&M late in the first half, and he set up a last-second field goal with his return.