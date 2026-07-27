Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will continue seeing brotherly contributions in 2026

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 40 days.

The prediction paired with day 40 read, “All three sets of Gamecock brothers (LaNorris Sellers and Jayden Sellers, Kelby Collins and Drew Collins, Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris) will get to share the field at some point this season. Brothers of former Gamecocks, Gerald Kilgore (Jalon Kilgore) and Cedric Cisse (Brandon Cisse), will see the field, too.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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A family affair

The South Carolina football roster always seems to have at least one set of brothers. The 2026 squad has three sets, including one pair of twins. A couple of brothers of former Gamecocks are on the team, too.

Most notably, quarterback LaNorris Sellers and receiver Jayden Sellers are preparing for their second season playing together in garnet and black. The brothers Sellers have real chemistry in the passing game, and that could lead to a strong season for both players this fall.

Transfer portal additions Kelby Collins (Florida, Alabama) and Drew Collins (Arkansas State) hope to make some noise on the defensive line. Older brother Kelby will be part of the defensive tackle room, while younger brother Drew will play as an EDGE.

Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris are twin true freshmen. Both will play on defense, but Aiden is a defensive tackle, and Andrew is a linebacker. Both position rooms are crowded with veteran talent, but the former four-star prospects could be too good not to see a little action.

Though Jalon Kilgore is now in the NFL, his brother Gerald will play his senior season for defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. This is his third year with the program, but he should be in for his biggest role.

Like Jalon Kilgore, Brandon Cisse was an NFL Draft selection this April. His younger brother Cedric is a walk-on defensive back.

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Potential brotherly roles at South Carolina

Not only are LaNorris and Jayden Sellers a lock for playing time this fall, but they should see tons of time on the field together. The elder Sellers is, of course, the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback. Little brother had a solid finish to 2025 and is one of two primary contenders for the starting slot job.

Though not a Sellers-level lock, the Collins brothers should both play a role for South Carolina. Kelby is part of a group of defensive tackles that Shane Beamer called “six-deep” earlier this offseason. Drew likely won’t be a starter at defensive end, but he is competing for a rotational spot for defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes.

Because of how deep the defensive tackles and linebackers are for the Gamecocks, a path to significant playing time could be hard to come by for Aiden (tackle) and Andrew Harris (linebacker). However, South Carolina has two early-season opportunities against much weaker opponents in Kent State and Towson. Younger players should gain valuable reps late in those contests. With the Harrises being important parts of the future, they likely will earn some snaps against the Golden Flashes and Tigers.

LaNorris and Jayden Sellers will share the field a lot in 2026. In fact, they could potentially do so on the first offensive snap of the year. The pitch-and-catch duo could re-enact some of their success from South Florence High School. They won a state title together with the Bruins in 2022.

As two potential rotational pieces, Kelby and Drew Collins could find themselves on the field at the same time at any point this season. That becomes especially true when the Gamecocks need additional pass rush juice, as Kelby could be the team’s top interior pass rusher this season, and Drew possesses a lot of tools as a potential EDGE disruptor.

Aiden and Andrew Harris likely won’t play together during the meat of the 2026 schedule. However, with Carolina facing multiple teams they should handle easily, late-game situations could favor their chances.

Gerald Kilgore will play for the Carolina defense. He is one of two primary players vying for the starting nickel spot. Ironically, that is the position his brother vacated by foregoing his final year of eligibility for the NFL. Kilgore has some positional versatility, too, and could factor into an inexperienced safety room if needed. He has been a valuable special teams player in the past, as well.

As a walk-on redshirt freshman, Cedric Cisse appears to be the least likely of these players to see the field. However, to fulfill the entire brotherly prediction, he will have to get onto the field. Perhaps working in his favor, Cisse won USC’s Defensive Scout Team Award in 2025.