Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina OC Kendal Briles will have a big day against former team Arkansas

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 41 days.

The prediction paired with day 41 read, “Kendal Briles’ offense will rack up over 500 yards against his former team, the Arkansas Razorbacks.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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A better South Carolina offense

It’s not going out on too much of a limb to predict that South Carolina will be better on offense in 2026.

Outside of an overmatched Coastal Carolina team, opposing defenses surrendered 350 yards to the Gamecocks just one time last season. Adding insult to “injury” for the fired Mike Shula at offensive coordinator, both the Coastal game and the other strong offensive performance (at home against Clemson) came after Shula’s dismissal.

Head coach Shane Beamer’s hire of Kendal Briles as Shula’s replacement has been lauded by most analysts this offseason. Briles brings a track record of success and a clear plan for maximizing talented quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Simply put, the Gamecocks should be significantly better at putting points on the board in 2026. USC was among the country’s worst offensive units last season and has a chance to be good (not just better, but *actually good*) on offense this fall.

With that, South Carolina should put up much higher yardage totals. That should especially be true against teams with less talent than the Gamecocks.

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A bad Arkansas defense

Chances are, Arkansas won’t be very good this fall. The Razorbacks are in year one of new head coach Ryan Silverfield, and the team’s perceived roster talent is low.

College football veteran prognosticator Phil Steele projects Arkansas as the SEC’s second-worst team in 2026 and predicts that they will finish with the worst record in the conference. He also ranks the Hogs’ positional talent 15th or 16th in the SEC at virtually every spot.

That includes on defense.

Considering the fact that Arkansas was already the league’s worst defense in 2025, that doesn’t provide much hope for the Razorbacks’ attempts to limit opponents this fall. They were dead last in the SEC in both yards per game allowed and points per game allowed last fall. Another finish like that could be in the cards in 2026.

South Carolina’s projected improvements on offense, plus Arkansas’ probable futility on defense, should equal a good day of moving the football for the Gamecocks when USC travels to Fayetteville in November.

The game against Arkansas also comes in the schedule’s 10th contest. It is right before two huge games against Georgia in Columbia and on the road against Clemson. South Carolina would love nothing more than to be firing on all cylinders heading into those contests.