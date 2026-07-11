Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Hank Purvis will make an impact for South Carolina

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 56 days.

The prediction paired with day 56 read, “In the transfer portal ‘trade’ of offensive linemen between Purdue and South Carolina, Hank Purvis will have a stronger season for the Gamecocks than Boaz Stanley or Jatavius Shivers do for the Boilermakers.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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2025 Boaz Stanley and Jatavius Shivers

South Carolina brought in two transfers this offseason from Purdue in receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Hank Purvis. They also had two transfer portal defections wind up at Purdue: offensive linemen Boaz Stanley and Jatavius Shivers.

Because of the shared positions, it is easiest to compare the three offensive linemen.

In 2025, no blockers for South Carolina were exceptional, though returner Shed Sarratt showed some solid potential.

Shivers didn’t play a lot and struggled mightily when he did, earning a paltry 39.3 PFF pass blocking grade and a 54.1 mark in the run game. Stanley played a lot and was the team’s primary starting center for most of the season. Among all the struggling offensive linemen on the team, he arguably caught the most of the fan base’s ire.

Last fall, Stanley picked up PFF grades of just 51.8 as a run blocker and 60.6 as a pass blocker. And those numbers didn’t take into consideration his proclivity for pre-snap penalties. South Carolina benched him and/or changed his position multiple times along the way before doing so for good in the season’s final game.

South Carolina needed to upgrade on the offensive line for 2026, and Stanley’s spot was included.

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2026 Hank Purvis

Though he is not projected to play in the same role as Stanley (primary starting center) or Shivers (reserve tackle), Hank Purvis came over from Purdue and could be in line to start for South Carolina this fall.

Purvis, a big-bodied guard who started in Lafayette for the Boilermakers, has had a good offseason in Columbia. Currently a favorite to handle the left guard duties, he will have three years of eligibility left to play for the Gamecocks.

A classic “corn-fed, Midwestern offensive lineman,” Purvis is big and strong. He played one year at UNLV and one at Purdue before making his way to the SEC. Now with the Gamecocks, the 6-5, 330-pound blocker will be one of the team’s key transfer portal additions.

Purvis has reshaped his body this offseason, only adding to expectations. He has the strength to be a body-mover in the run game and to anchor down in pass protection.

If things go well for Purvis, he could be part of a vastly-improved unit in 2026.