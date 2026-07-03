Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Cutter Woods will be QB2 behind LaNorris Sellers

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 64 days.

The prediction paired with day 64 read, “Redshirt freshman Cutter Woods will be the team’s primary backup quarterback. However, transfer Lucian Anderson III could find his way onto the field based on situational need.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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QB2

It is no secret that Cutter Woods is the favorite to be South Carolina’s backup quarterback in 2026. Though Luke Doty handled that role for most of 2025, Woods was the first QB off the bench against Oklahoma and had some good moments. On the season, he completed 8-of-11 passes against Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina and contributed 87 total yards but didn’t throw or run for a score.

Even without much on-field action, Woods has impressed the South Carolina coaching staff.

During his redshirt campaign in 2025, he was repeatedly mentioned as a player who was performing well at practice. The Palmetto State native is mature beyond his years, has a good arm, and possesses more dual-threat ability than most give him credit for having.

Woods was a three-star prospect coming out of Westside High School in Anderson, South Carolina. However, many viewed him as an underrated player. He did nothing but win and produce big numbers in high school, and his fierce competitiveness and football IQ have translated to his drive to get better now that he is in college.

With LaNorris Sellers likely off to the NFL next spring, Woods holding strong to the backup gig this season could give him a leg up in a starting battle in 2027.

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Lucian Anderson

While Woods is the QB2 favorite, Lucian Anderson is a name that South Carolina football fans should know.

Anderson transferred to the Gamecocks this offseason from Bowling Green. He spent three years with the Falcons and has two years of eligibility left in college. During his time at Bowling Green, Anderson operated primarily as a backup but started his final two games in 2026 before an injury ended his season. Even before earning the starting gig, he saw some spot playing time.

Anderson can run, as evidenced by a 75-yard touchdown run off the bench against Louisville last season. He registered over 80 yards rushing in his two starts in 2026, as well. Anderson has limited experience as a passer, however, only with only 53 career attempts under his belt.

The former MAC quarterback provides depth for a quarterback room that needed some. He also could provide an interesting wrinkle in certain situations, even if Woods would be the primary answer behind LaNorris Sellers.

If Sellers had to go out of a game momentarily due to an equipment issue or a cramp, and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles wanted to keep the quarterback run more in play, perhaps Anderson could serve as a one-play or short-term replacement. He has experience and should be able to handle having his number called upon if needed.

There is also a world in which freshman Landon Duckworth fills that backup running QB role. However, Duckworth has never played and could use some experience before being thrust into an important situation.