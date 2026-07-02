Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Freshman QB Landon Duckworth will make his South Carolina debut early in 2026

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 65 days.

The prediction paired with day 65 read, “True freshman quarterback Landon Duckworth will make his South Carolina debut in the season opener against Kent State.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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A roller coaster recruitment

For those unfamiliar, Landon Duckworth is a true freshman quarterback for South Carolina. The first-year Gamecock was a unanimous four-star prospect in the class of 2026.

Way back in 2023, Duckworth became the Gamecocks’ first commitment in the ’26 cycle. However, he eventually backed off from that pledge. Then, when offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains left Columbia to become the head coach at Appalachian State, Duckworth’s focus appeared to go toward other schools.

Shane Beamer and company did not give up on Duckworth, however. 2025 OC/QBs coach Mike Shula continued recruiting the dual-threat quarterback, and Beamer made him a priority.

At different times, schools like UCF, Florida State, Auburn, North Carolina, and Ole Miss pushed into the picture. Auburn and Ole Miss felt like real favorites during stretches of Duckworth’s junior year and into the summer before his senior season.

Duckworth, though, committed to South Carolina again last summer. LSU made two separate pushes, including one right before Signing Day, but the Gamecocks held on to land the dynamic young quarterback.

At the time of his signing, all three major recruiting outlets rated Duckworth as a four-star recruit. He also held top-200 overall rankings from each outlet. The Rivals Industry Ranking considered him to be the No. 10 quarterback prospect in the 2027 class.

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True freshman Duck

With LaNorris Sellers back for his redshirt junior season and more experienced backups on the roster in Cutter Woods and Lucian Anderson, a redshirt certainly could have been on the table for Duckworth.

However, the NCAA recently changed its eligibility model to allow for five years of play. Duckworth could have played in four games under the old model to preserve four more years of eligibility. Now, thanks to the age-based, five-in-five guidelines, he can play as much as South Carolina wants him to play, and he will remain eligible through 2030.

There will be no need to keep Duckworth off the field if the Gamecocks can play themselves into lopsided leads. Week one will be a good opportunity to see this happen.

Carolina opens the year against Kent State at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 5. The Golden Flashes are not expected to be a great team this fall, and USC should cruise to a smooth victory.

LaNorris Sellers will start, but if things go well, he might only play two and a half quarters. Then, expected backup Cutter Woods will see a series or two. Duckworth or Lucian Anderson should be next, and both players could see the field.

South Carolina will host Towson in week two, theoretically giving Duckworth another opportunity for early playing time.

As a potential option as “QB of the future,” the more experience Duckworth can get, the better.