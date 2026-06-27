Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina's offense will score 40 points at least three times in 2026

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 70 days.

The prediction paired with day 70 read, “Though it happened just once last season, Carolina will score at least 40 points in at least three games this fall.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Twice early

Frankly, reaching 40 points in three contests will be very difficult if South Carolina doesn’t do it twice early this fall.

The Gamecocks will play against Kent State and Towson in the opening two weeks of the season. Then, they will play against much more talented teams the rest of the way.

If Carolina is to have the type of offensive season that head coach Shane Beamer envisioned when he hired new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, the Gamecocks will likely need to light up the scoreboard early and often in weeks one and two.

Not only will it help the season tally, but good showings against Kent State and Towson will build confidence. The 2024 Gamecocks demonstrated how far confidence can carry a team with talent. The hope in 2026, however, is that a fast start could get things rolling sooner than the midway point in the season like in ’24.

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Finding success against power conference opponents

After South Carolina eases into the 2026 slate against Kent State and Towson, the schedule picks up considerably. The Gamecocks will play against ten power conference programs in a row (11 with a bowl or CFP berth), with nine SEC matchups coming ahead of the end-of-season rivalry against Clemson.

To fulfill this prediction, USC will need to have at least one big offensive output against a major opponent.

For most of the Gamecocks’ history against their 2026 opponents, those types of scoring outputs have been hard to come by.

Based on last year’s production, Arkansas and Mississippi State had the worst defenses on the schedule. However, the Razorbacks have an entirely new coaching staff, and Mississippi State has a new/old defensive coordinator with the return of Zach Arnett. The Gamecocks last scored 40 points against the Hogs in 2017 in Columbia. In 1995, USC dropped 65 (!!!) on Mississippi State in Starkville for the team’s only 40-point game against the Bulldogs.

In 18 all-time contests against Alabama, South Carolina has never scored more than 37. The Gamecocks have failed to reach double-digits nine times.

South Carolina has three 40-point efforts against Kentucky, more than any other team on the schedule. However, none have come in the last 14 matchups, dating back to 2012.

The Gamecocks reached 40 points in a 2021 blowout over Florida and then scored 39 in a loss in 2023.

Strangely, South Carolina is 1-1 in games against Tennessee in which they have scored at least 40. In 2022, the Gamecocks won 63-38, but in 2014, USC lost a heartbreaker, 45-42.

Texas A&M and South Carolina have only been playing for 12 years. Even so, the Gamecocks’ last home game against the Aggies in 2024 resulted in a 44-point output and lopsided win. The 2025 team looked poised to match it with 30 points in the first half but laid an egg after halftime.

South Carolina and Oklahoma have played just twice. Though Shane Beamer’s team won in blowout fashion in 2024, they did not reach 40 points.

The 2011 thriller is the only game in which Carolina has scored at least 40 points against Georgia. A one-out-of-76 ratio doesn’t feel so solid.

Though they have played more than 100 times, the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry has seen the Gamecocks score 40 points just once. Jeff Grantz’s garnet and black squad prevailed 56-20 in 1975.

South Carolina fans will hope that these historical trends don’t matter much and that the Gamecock offense will put big numbers on the scoreboard against quality opponents this fall.