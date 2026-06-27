Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will score at least 20 touchdowns passing and rushing in 2026

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 71 days.

The prediction paired with day 71 read, “The 2026 offense will score at least 20 touchdowns on the ground and 20 touchdowns through the air.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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20/20

As evidenced by South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer making three on-field staff changes, the Gamecocks need a much better offense this fall than they had last fall.

The 2025 Gamecocks didn’t reach 20 scores through the air or on the ground. In fact, with just 13 passing scores and 14 rushing TDs, they didn’t come particularly close. The offense was anemic for most of the year, and the defense and special teams took seven scoring chances away with touchdowns of their own.

Back in 2024, though, USC managed 21 passing TDs and 26 rushing scores. LaNorris Sellers led the way with 18 touchdown throws and was second on the team with seven touchdown runs. Rocket Sanders crossed the goal line 11 times as a rusher that year.

2024 joined 2022, 2014, 2013, and 2010 as the only teams in school history to join the 20/20 club. The 2022 scoring totals were heavily carried by three 50-point efforts against Tennessee (63), Charlotte (56), and SC State (50), but that year contained long stretches of mediocrity. The other seasons on the list saw South Carolina field legitimately good offenses.

A legitimately good offense in 2026 would go a long way in the Gamecocks’ pursuit of a much-improved win total.

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LaNorris Sellers is the key

To channel Captain Obvious: LaNorris Sellers will be the key to seeing this particular prediction met in 2026. Barring something unforeseen, he will assuredly lead the Gamecocks in passing touchdowns. He is also a candidate to lead the team in rushing scores.

The schedule provides early opportunities for Sellers and the offense to pile up numbers and confidence. The Gamecocks play Kent State and Towson at home in the first two weeks.

Those two contests will also give Sellers and new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles time to develop their in-game rapport. By the time Mississippi State comes to Columbia in week three, Briles and Sellers will have had eight quarters (or, likely just five or six if things go according to plan) of getting used to one another in a game setting.

To take the conversation back to 2024 again, Sellers and former OC Dowell Loggains really started clicking down the stretch. When that happened, Sellers set an all-time program record for single-month touchdowns in November. He threw for 12 scores and also found the end zone four times as a runner. That stretch of play pushed Sellers to All-SEC honors and South Carolina to the brink of the College Football Playoff.

If No. 16 plays like that version of himself this fall, 20/20 will not be the team’s most impressive accomplishment.