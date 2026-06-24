Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will get a touchdown from a current or former walk-on

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 73 days.

The prediction paired with day 73 read, “A former or current walk-on will score a touchdown.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

Have a question for the GamecockCentral staff? Ask it now on The Insiders Forum.

With the new rule regarding college football’s scholarship allocations, there are fewer walk-ons than ever. South Carolina and other programs still have non-scholarship players, but total roster sizes are smaller, and scholarship allocations are larger.

Even so, the Gamecocks have some current walk-ons and former walk-ons who have since earned scholarships.

Some of the more prominent names who could fulfill this prediction include tight end Maurice Brown and receiver DJ Black.

Brown, who joined the South Carolina football program as a walk-on in the class of 2023, earned a scholarship and has played a real role for the Gamecocks. He plays on multiple special teams units and has shown himself to be a big-time coverage player. He also has gotten some snaps at tight end, including catching the first pass of the 2025 season.

Black’s story is a little more complicated. He was a walk-on at Carolina for one season before spending two years at Limestone (playing for head coach Mike Furrey, his new position coach at USC) and one at UCF. Now, the senior is back in garnet and black and figures to compete for a spot in the two-deep at receiver.

Other players would qualify in this discussion, but Brown and Black will likely play the most prominent roles on offense among former walk-ons. It feels likely that at least one of them will find the end zone before 2026 ends.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Walk-on History

The idea of a walk-on or former walk-on playing a prominent role for South Carolina is not a new one.

In the last decade or so, the Gamecocks have gotten major contributions from players like Hayden Hurst (who walked on in 2015 as a hybrid receiver/tight end before becoming an All-SEC tight end), Perry Orth (who walked on in 2013 before becoming the team’s starting quarterback), Elliott Fry and Parker White (who walked on in 2013 and 2017 before becoming two of the best kickers in program history), and .

Other former walk-ons like Bradley Dunn (2024 and 2025) and Payton Mangrum (2022) scored touchdowns for South Carolina. Older generations saw players like Garrett Chisolm (All-SEC offensive lineman), Erik Kimrey (quarterback who threw “The Fade” against Mississippi State), and Fred Zeigler (All-ACC receiver) leave their marks as former walk-ons.