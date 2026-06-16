Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will retire a jersey this fall

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 81 days.

The prediction paired with day 81 read, “The program will retire a former player’s jersey this fall.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Jersey Retirement

South Carolina football has four numbers retired. Steve Wadiak (37, 1951), Mike Johnson (56, 1965), George Rogers (38, 1980), and Sterling Sharpe (2, 1987) received that honor.

However, the Gamecocks do not retire numbers anymore. Instead, the program retires jerseys, meaning that numbers remain available for future players, even with former players commemorated on the facade of Williams-Brice Stadium’s press box.

USC has not retired a football jersey since 2023, as Jadeveon Clowney (7, 2022) and Alshon Jeffery (1, 2023) had their jersey numbers hung up in consecutive years.

To be eligible, a player must have been a consensus All-American, a three-time all-conference selection, or hold a University of South Carolina record. They must also graduate and/or leave USC in good standing with the program and school.

2026 feels like a good time for the Gamecocks to immortalize another legend.

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There is a long list of former Gamecock standouts who fit the necessary criteria for jersey retirement.

Consensus All-Americans included George Rogers and Jadeveon Clowney (whose No. 38 and No. 7 jerseys are already retired) and Del Wilkes (62), Melvin Ingram (6), and Kyle Kennard (5). Of the three who remain unretired, Ingram feels like the most likely candidate.

There are also some strong candidates from the pool of school record-holders.

Quarterback Connor Shaw leads the program in all-time wins at the quarterback position (27) and home wins (17). His 1683 rushing yards are the most by any USC quarterback, as well.

Running back Marcus Lattimore has more career rushing touchdowns (38) and total touchdowns (41) than any position player in the program’s history. He also has the single-season records of 17 (rushing) and 19 (from scrimmage).

Quarterback Steve Taneyhill, who sadly passed away in December, threw for 61 touchdowns as a Gamecock. No one has matched that total. His 29 passing scores in 1995 are also a single-season program record.

Shaw (14), Lattimore (21), or Taneyhill (18) would make excellent choices as the next jersey retired.

There are other candidates that should be considered, but it feels as if Ingram, Shaw, Lattimore, or Taneyhill would be the best options this fall.