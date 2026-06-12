Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will win a trophy game by two scores

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 85 days.

The prediction paired with day 85 read, “The Gamecocks will win a ‘trophy game’ (Clemson, Texas A&M, or postseason game) by two scores.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The Opportunities

South Carolina football will play at least two “trophy games” in 2026. If things go according to plan, they will play in at least three.

The annual rivalry contest between the Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers now has a trophy, the Palmetto Cup. Carolina-Clemson has long held bragging rights, but the trophy didn’t come around until 2015. The name “Palmetto Bowl” came into existence the year prior.

The formerly-annual-but-now-rotational game against Texas A&M was an SEC-manufactured rivalry that received the Bonham Trophy, in memory of James Butler Bonham, an Alamo hero who was a native of the Palmetto State and a USC alum.

Then, a bowl game, a College Football Playoff berth, or an SEC Championship Game appearance would represent an opportunity to win a trophy. Obviously, a trip to the CFP could provide multiple opportunities to win postseason contests.

South Carolina plays a trophy game against Missouri (Mayor’s Cup), but the Tigers are not on the schedule in 2026.

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The Prediction

To fulfill this prediction, South Carolina would have to win by at least nine points (two scores) against A&M, Clemson, or a postseason opponent.

Based on preseason punditry, the Gamecocks won’t be favored when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies in November. However, Shane Beamer’s team was an underdog in 2024 when they knocked off 10th-ranked A&M, 44-20.

USC and Clemson have picked up pretty similar offseason projections. Both the Gamecocks and Tigers are fringe top-25 teams with upside. Even so, winning this one by two scores could prove to be difficult. Carolina hasn’t won the rivalry game by two scores since Connor Shaw’s final regular-season game in 2013.

At the time of this writing, I’m not predicting a College Football Playoff berth or a trip to the SEC Championship Game. That’s not to say either would be impossible, however. But let’s stick with a bowl game here.

Under Shane Beamer, South Carolina is 1-2 in bowl games, but the victory (the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl over the North Carolina Tar Heels) was by 17 points. The Gamecocks have three other big wins in bowl contests. USC beat Wisconsin by 10 in the 2013-2014 Capital One Bowl, Carolina knocked off Nebraska by 17 in the same game two years earlier, and the Gamecocks beat Ohio State by 17 in the 2000-2001 Outback Bowl.

Current bowl projections favor South Carolina facing Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl. The Gamecocks haven’t taken on the Bearcats since the 1980s, but both showdowns were lopsided wins in favor of USC.