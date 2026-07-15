Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will improve rushing efficiency by large margin under Kendal Briles

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 52 days.

The prediction paired with day 52 read, “The offense will average better than 4.0 yards per carry, up from just 3.2 last season.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Becoming average would mean massive improvement

To be frank, a 4.0 yards per carry average isn’t great. In fact, most years it is average or slightly below average. However, reaching higher than that number would represent a big improvement for South Carolina.

In 2025, the Gamecocks logged a paltry 3.2 yards per attempt. That put Mike Shula’s offense 126th in the country in rushing efficiency. Without the Coastal Carolina game (264 yards on 39 attempts), the season number dropped to well under three yards per attempt. Only six teams nationally — and none from power conferences — were that futile on the ground for the whole year.

Getting back to having a reliable run game will be essential for Kendal Briles’ first offense. In 2024, South Carolina picked up 4.4 yards per rushing attempt. With that success, Rocket Sanders and LaNorris Sellers combined for over 1550 yards and 18 scores.

That type of production would be a welcome sight in Williams-Brice Stadium this fall.

In his most recent years leading dual-threat quarterbacks, Briles has coordinated offenses that have controlled games on the ground. In 2021 and 2022 at Arkansas, the Hogs put up over 220 rushing yards per game. He also did it at Houston in 2018 and guided better than 240 yards per game at Baylor in 2016 and over 300 (!!!) per game in 2015.

Briles’ track record, plus South Carolina’s personnel fit for his system, seems to indicate that good things are coming for the Gamecocks’ rushing attack.

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South Carolina is at its best with a strong running game

As mentioned previously, the 2024 Gamecocks were a good running team, and, noncoincidentally, that team was on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff.

In the last 24 years, 2024, 2013, and 2011 are the only seasons in which USC has logged at least 180 rushing yards per game. Those are three of the five best Gamecock teams in that stretch of time.

A little further back, South Carolina also reached a 180-yard average in 2001. That was another nine-win season. Going back even further, the same was true of 1979, 1980, and 1984. Carolina won eight games in both ’79 and ’80 and won 10 in ’84 (all in an 11-game schedule). Of course, George Rogers brought home the Heisman Trophy in 1980.

It is not hyperbole to say that the best South Carolina football teams have possessed strong ground attacks.

3.2 yards per carry simply won’t cut it. But getting that number over four could be enough. Pushing it closer to five could enter the Gamecocks into the upper echelon of the SEC.

With Briles in the fold, long-time offensive line coach partner Randy Clements along, and veteran Stan Drayton leading the running backs, the coaching side of things is much better positioned than it was in 2025.

Shane Beamer’s newest offensive assistants attacked the transfer portal, too. The offensive line added nine experienced transfers, including three or four likely starters. The running back room is as deep as it has been in years, and Texas transfer Christian Clark is probably in the two-deep.

If the Gamecocks are going to have the type of season they expect, it will require those offseason changes to hit. And if they do, South Carolina will have the offense necessary to make some noise this fall.