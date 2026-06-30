Countdown to kickoff prediction series: LaNorris Sellers will take care of the football for South Carolina

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 67 days.

The prediction paired with day 67 read, “Even though the offense will run more plays, LaNorris Sellers will commit fewer total turnovers than he did in 2024 (13) or 2025 (12).”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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2024 and 2025

To be frank, this prediction will not be the simplest to fulfill. Though there have been some ball security issues at times for LaNorris Sellers, he turned the ball over 13 times in 12 games in 2024 and 12 times in 12 games in 2025. Neither year saw him give the ball away at an alarming rate.

In 2024, Sellers only threw seven interceptions. He lost six fumbles, though, which is entirely too many. The fumbles pushed his overall turnover count higher than one might think based on his All-SEC level of play.

The following fall wasn’t as sharp for Sellers. Even so, he threw only eight picks and cut his lost fumbles, lowering his total giveaways to 12.

Sellers has been middle-of-the-pack in the SEC in turnovers the last two years. If he can move into the top-third of the league, it could drastically help an offense already expected to improve significantly in 2026.

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2026

New offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles runs a quarterback-friendly system. A lot of Briles’ play calls require simple, quick reads. Theoretically, that will help Sellers’ decision-making and keep him from feeling as much pressure behind a completely new-look offensive line. As Briles said this spring, he wants Sellers to play “free” and “without thinking.”

The numbers from Briles’ past dual-threat quarterbacks show a lower turnover rate than what Sellers has delivered thus far. With Briles at OC in 2021 and 2022, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson posted turnover rates less than 2%. The 2018 edition of D’Eriq King posted a 2.4% turnover rate at Houston under Briles. Seth Russell’s 2016 season at Baylor included a 2.15% turnover rate.

Sellers had a turnover rate of 3.23% in 2024 and 2.71% in 2025. Those numbers aren’t awful, but they are worse than what Briles has produced with other dual-threat quarterbacks.

If Sellers can return to his strong form from the 2024 season, while also cutting his turnovers just a bit, the Gamecock offense will surely put up a lot of points this fall.

A smaller (but essentially guaranteed) part of this prediction is the note that South Carolina will run more plays in 2026. The Gamecocks threw the ball 342 times and ran it 411 times in 2025, good for 753 plays in 12 games. That is only 62.75 plays per game.

Under Briles, TCU ran 896 plays in 13 games in 2025, 888 plays in 13 games in 2024, and 909 plays in 13 games in 2024. Those averages all sit at just under 70 plays per game. Arkansas ran 962 plays in 13 games in 2022 and 894 plays in 13 games in 2021. The Hogs averaged 74 plays per contest in the ’22 season and 68.8 plays per game in 2021.

Running more plays this season will give the South Carolina offense more chances to put the ball into the end zone and will provide the Gamecocks’ opponents with fewer opportunities.