Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Kendal Briles will guide a massive offensive improvement for South Carolina

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 72 days.

The prediction paired with day 72 read, “New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles will guide USC to at least 1000 more yards than the 2025 offense earned.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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First glance

At first glance, predicting that South Carolina will register at least 1000 more yards of offense in 2026 than they did in 2025 seems like a lofty projection.

However, after contrasting Mike Shula’s offense with Kendal Briles’ offense, it feels much more attainable.

South Carolina managed 2703 passing yards and 1333 yards rushing last season. That put the total at 4036 yards. Nearly 600 of those yards came in one game, though, as the Gamecocks beat up on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Head coach Shane Beamer fired Shula a couple of weeks before that game after failing to score over 22 points on offense in any game. Things instantly improved some without him and should continue improving in 2026.

New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles led TCU to over 5400 yards each of the last three seasons. Before that, he helped Arkansas to at least 5700 yards in his last two seasons in Fayetteville.

Plus, if everything goes according to plan this fall, Carolina will play at least one more game in 2026 than they did in 2025. Earning a bowl bid (or more) would provide another opportunity for the yardage tally to grow.

It feels safe to say that a 5000-yard season is not out of the realm of possibility for South Carolina this fall.

The Gamecocks accomplished that feat in 2024 and competed for a College Football Playoff berth. Doing so again could result in another strong season in Columbia.

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How to make it happen

South Carolina fans are hopeful for a substantial improvement on offense this season. The 2025 Gamecocks saw poor offensive line play, a non-existent running game, and an uncomfortable LaNorris Sellers combine for just 18.6 points per game on offense (and that included a 51-point explosion against Coastal Carolina). The bad offense played a big role in the 4-8 final record.

Things must be better this fall for South Carolina to have a turnaround season.

The most important move of a busy offseason for Shane Beamer came in the form of hiring offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles.

Briles brought in offensive line coach Randy Clements to help clean up the Gamecocks’ blocking mess up front. Clements knows Briles’ system well, having worked alongside him for 12 years. He also brings toughness and technical expertise with his coaching style, two things that last year’s offensive line unit lacked.

He also brings a more Sellers-friendly system to the table. Briles has seen quarterbacks of multiple styles have success in his offenses, including dual-threat players like Seth Russell (Baylor), D’Eriq King (Houston), and KJ Jefferson (Arkansas). Sellers should return to form under Briles. With a dynamic, multi-talented quarterback like Sellers, that would provide across-the-board improvement.

New running backs coach (and assistand head coach) Stan Drayton should provide a boost to the run game, too. That, along with more effective running from Sellers and better blocking up front, should improve South Carolina’s rushing total from its paltry 1300 yards in 2025.