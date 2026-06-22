Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will be better in the fourth quarter

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 75 days.

The prediction paired with day 75 read, “After a horrendous fourth quarter scoring margin in 2025, the 2026 South Carolina football team will post a positive margin.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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2025

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has made it no secret this offseason: the Gamecocks are embarrassed by how they played during fourth quarters in 2025.

USC outscored Virginia Tech in the game’s final period in the season opener. Then they did it again against Kentucky in week five. In all 10 other games on the schedule, Carolina tied or lost the fourth quarter.

The final margin in 2025 fourth quarters was 83-35, in favor of South Carolina’s opponents. In SEC play, the number was 54-18. The Missouri Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels outscored the Gamecocks by double-digit points in fourth quarters. Missouri, Alabama, and Texas A&M came from behind to win in those games’ final minutes. One-score deficits became two-score deficits (which proved to be insurmountable) against LSU, Ole Miss, and Clemson.

South Carolina’s futility in the fourth quarter was, at minimum, the difference between a bowl season and the underperforming 4-8 outcome that Gamecock fans endured. With at least two or three games lost in the fourth quarter, the season moved from somewhat salvageable to an utter disappointment.

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Fixing the Issue

With South Carolina’s impressive top-end talent on the 2026 roster, the Gamecocks cannot afford another bad year of fourth-quarter efforts. USC has its hopes set on the College Football Playoff, and outside expectations include, at minimum, a bowl berth. Giving away games late would sabotage those efforts, no matter to which set of expectations one subscribes.

In 2024, when Shane Beamer’s team actually competed for a postseason berth, only three games (LSU, Alabama, and Missouri) included a negative scoring margin in the fourth quarter. And the LSU contest…well, everyone knows what happened in that game. With only two true “losing” fourth quarters (including one come-from-behind victory), South Carolina was better in late-game situations that season.

Returning to that form would certainly help the Gamecocks’ chances of success this fall.

For most of 2025, South Carolina’s defense was good enough. The unit wasn’t as good as 2024, but it was far from a major issue. However, the defense wasn’t very good late in games, often worn down from being on the field so frequently. The Gamecocks’ time of possession and ball control issues doomed the defense to late-game fatigue, something that played a big role in the team’s blown leads and fizzled-out comeback attempts.

If the offense takes the step forward many expect under new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, this—theoretically—wouldn’t be an issue this season. As a result, if the Gamecocks have the lead, they would be better equipped to hold it. Also, if they are seeking a comeback, they would be more capable of achieving it.

As has been seen the last two years, a positive fourth quarter margin could be the difference between a good season and an awful one.