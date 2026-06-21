Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will beat Arkansas in Fayetteville for the first time since a lopsided victory and epic Steve Spurrier zinger

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 76 days.

The prediction paired with day 76 read, “Carolina will beat Arkansas in Fayetteville for the first time since Steve Spurrier’s famous homecoming quote: ‘That’s no fun getting your butt beat at home, homecoming and all that,’ the HBC said after winning 52-7.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The Quote

For South Carolina football fans who don’t remember, the Gamecocks and Arkansas Razorbacks used to play every year. The teams were cross-divisional rivals in the days when the SEC was split up into the East and West divisions. First, they shared the honor with Mississippi State. Then, they were USC’s only annual cross-divisional opponent. That didn’t change until Texas A&M became the new “rival,” creating the Battle for the Bonham Trophy.

South Carolina and Arkansas have played a relatively even series, with the Hogs leading 14-10. However, not every game has been close for either side.

In 2013, a powerful Gamecock offense went up against a hapless Razorbacks team in the first year of the Bret Bielema era in Fayetteville. In what was the homecoming game for Arkansas, South Carolina won by the lopsided margin of 52-7. Connor Shaw had four total touchdowns, as the offense logged well over 500 yards. Remarkably, the Carolina defense held the opposing offense to just 30 yards passing.

After the game ended, head coach Steve Spurrier, as he often did, had some things to say during his postgame press conference.

‘That’s no fun getting your butt beat at home, homecoming and all that,’ the HBC said. He didn’t necessarily mean it negatively, but he certainly did mean it.

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2026

Since Spurrier’s homecoming quote, South Carolina and Arkansas have only played twice. The Gamecocks won in Columbia in 2017. Then, in 2022, the Razorbacks won in Fayetteville.

Though it has just included one opportunity, USC hasn’t beaten the Hogs on the road since the homecoming hammering.

This fall’s matchup in Fayetteville is one that likely will favor the visitors. South Carolina is one of several teams labeled as “middle of the pack” in the SEC, putting them on the fringe of top-25 rankings. Arkansas, on the other hand, is one of the bottom three teams in the conference, almost unanimously. Many pundits consider them to be the league’s bottom-dwellers.

Still, Carolina has only won in Fayetteville twice (they’ve also won once in Little Rock). Knocking off the Razorbacks in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium won’t be an easy task. Even so, if the Gamecocks are going to have a successful season, it probably must include a win over Arkansas.

The November 14 meeting will be South Carolina’s 10th game of the year.