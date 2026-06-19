Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina and Alabama will play another classic

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 78 days.

The prediction paired with day 78 read, “For the third year in a row, South Carolina and Alabama will play a game that comes down to the end.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Gamecock heartbreak in 2024 and 2025

South Carolina and Alabama played two classics the last two seasons.

In 2024, the Crimson Tide got out in front early. However, a 14-0 lead was cut to two points by a 75-yard Gamecock drive (culminating with a 4th-and-9 touchdown pass from LaNorris Sellers to Mazeo Bennett), a long Kyle Kennard sack of Jalen Milroe for a safety, and a last-second field goal that followed a Milroe pick.

USC took the lead in the third quarter. Then, even after a pair of Bama scores, Carolina got a heroic touchdown grab from Nyck Harbor, recovered a wild Kai Kroeger onside kick, and had a shot at the end zone at the end of the game. It didn’t work out, but the game was about as tight as it could be.

Then, at home in 2025, a back-and-forth game saw South Carolina leading by eight points in the fourth quarter. Then, after a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion from the visitors, the Gamecocks had the ball in a tie game with about two minutes left.

Unfortunately for Carolina, a Sellers fumble gave the ball back to Alabama in plus territory. The Crimson Tide scored to break the Gamecocks’ collective hearts once again.

With two one-score losses in a row, South Carolina fans are hoping the…tide…will turn.

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How 2026 could be different for South Carolina

The 2026 schedule sets up very interestingly for Shane Beamer’s team.

The Gamecocks open the year with two straightforward games against Kent State and Towson. Then, they get Mississippi State at home in another contest in which they will be the favorite. Game five is another home game against Kentucky, another team lower in the SEC hierarchy than USC.

Week four represents the South Carolina-Alabama matchup. This year, the game will be in Tuscaloosa. With four favorite opportunities in the first five weeks, the showdown with the Crimson Tide could be one of the most important of the season. Pulling an upset in that game could mean that 5-0 is on the table.

To win that game, South Carolina will need to play a solid game on defense, something they did in both 2024 and 2025. However, the Gamecocks will need to take better care of the football. In the last two matchups, Sellers has lost three fumbles and thrown a pair of interceptions, though one of the picks came because of a dropped pass.

As things stand today, South Carolina will be an underdog against Alabama in week four. In fact, the betting line might be double digits. But based on how the last two games have gone, expecting a tight one is not unreasonable.