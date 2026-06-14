Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will set a new modern-era draft record

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 83 days.

The prediction paired with day 83 read, “Shane Beamer’s team will also set the program’s modern-era draft record with eight total selections.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The Record

The 2026 South Carolina football team has a chance to break some all-time program records.

As was touched on previously in this countdown, South Carolina has never had more than two first-round picks in a single draft. They have had two first-rounders in a single year just twice, in 2012 (Stephon Gilmore and Melvin Ingram) and 1981 (George Rogers and Willie Scott).

The Gamecocks also have a shot at setting a new modern-era high-water mark for total draft selections.

Back in 1954, nine USC products heard their names called in the NFL Draft. Back then, there were significantly more picks and rounds in the draft. In the modern era, though, the Gamecocks have had seven players taken twice.

First, in 2009, it was Jared Cook, Kenny McKinley, Jasper Brinkley, Jamon Meredith, Captain Munnerlyn, Stoney Woodson, and Ryan Succop.

Then, in 2013, the Gamecock draftees included DJ Swearinger, Ace Sanders, Marcus Lattimore, Devin Taylor, DeVonte Holloman, TJ Johnson, and Justice Cunningham.

While matching the 1954 mark would be a lofty achievement, it isn’t outside the realm of possibility for South Carolina to match (or beat) the modern-era record of seven drafted players this spring.

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The Players

Shane Beamer’s Gamecock team is loaded with top-end talent. Carolina picked up some players out of high school and has held onto them. Others have found their way to Columbia via the transfer portal.

Regardless of how these talented prospects arrived at USC, there are plenty who have NFL franchises taking notice.

The early rounds of the draft could come calling for a handful of Gamecocks.

Players like Dylan Stewart, LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, and Jacarrius Peak project to go in the top half of the draft next April. Nothing is a “lock” this far out, but these four names are close to it.

Defenders like Vicari Swain and Gabe Brownlow-Dindy are on a trajectory that likely ends in draft selection. Others, like Judge Collier, Fred “JayR” Johnson, Justin Okoronkwo, Tomiwa Durojaiye, and Kelby Collins certainly could play their way into the conversation, along with others.

Reaching eight selections feels almost probable for this Gamecock team. It would also likely mean good things for 2026 if that many guys play well. Carolina’s most recent seven-selection draft followed up an 11-win campaign in 2012.