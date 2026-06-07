Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina gets off to fast start in 2026

Last week, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 90 days.

The prediction paired with day 90 read, “The Gamecocks will be at least 4-1 heading into a key stretch that includes games against Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Getting off to a fast start

To reach a 4-1 start to the 2026 season, South Carolina will have to win four of five games against Kent State, Towson, Mississippi State, Alabama, and Kentucky.

Four of those five games come at home at Williams-Brice Stadium. The year will begin with three home contests before the Gamecocks head to Tuscaloosa for a tough road matchup. Then, Kentucky will be back in Columbia for the second year in a row in week five.

Shane Beamer’s team will likely be favored in the four home games.

With due respect to USC’s first two opponents, there should be no worries about the team’s quest to start 2-0. That would mean a 2-1 stretch would be required for Carolina to reach 4-1.

Mississippi State projects to be better than the Bulldog group that went 1-7 in conference play in 2025, but South Carolina sits in better spots in most preseason SEC power rankings.

The Alabama contest will be one of the toughest of the season. Even so, the Gamecocks have played the Crimson Tide in final-possession affairs the last two years. Plus, with Kalen DeBoer’s team’s proclivity for posting a stinker or two each season, a Carolina win wouldn’t be shocking.

Shane Beamer has beaten Kentucky four times in a row, and the 2026 Wildcats don’t project to be very good. However, morale is high in Lexington, and they should enter the South Carolina contest coming off a win over South Alabama.

Winning the two games at the start of the season, plus taking two of three against the next few SEC opponents would go a long way in helping South Carolina reach a solid win total in 2026.

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What it could mean

If the Gamecocks do work their way to a 4-1 overall record, that leaves them with seven regular season games left against Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia, and Clemson.

For many prognosticators, the four games from October 10 through November 7 (Florida through Texas A&M) represent tough, but winnable, opportunities. Because of that, the quartet of SEC contests presents a huge opportunity for South Carolina.

Emerging with a winning record in those games likely secures a good record and potential College Football Playoff conversations. A losing record would mean that the Gamecocks would be fighting for bowl eligibility. A 2-2 split…well…things would be a little complicated.

Florida and Tennessee hold very similar preseason expectations nationally as does South Carolina. They are fringe top-25 teams that have the talent to do something more if the ball bounces the right way. However, like the Gamecocks, the Gators and Vols have enough questions about them to leave the door open for other possibilities, as well. Carolina travels to Gainesville, a place they haven’t won since Dylan Thompson’s walk-off touchdown run in 2014. Tennessee will come to Columbia, where the Gamecocks smacked them in 2022 in the last meeting at Williams-Brice.

Both Oklahoma and Texas A&M rank a little higher in preseason projections in the SEC. Pretty universally seen as top 15 teams, they each have cracked the top 10 in some offseason rankings. South Carolina won in 2024 in its only Norman road trip and owns a two-game home winning streak over A&M. Those previous results likely don’t mean much, but Gamecock fans sure would like to see the trends continue.

At this point of the offseason, South Carolina feels like a superior team to Arkansas. It also feels like a Georgia upset would be hard to manage. Then, the rivalry contest against Clemson could go either way, though Shane Beamer has never lost on the road in Memorial Stadium.

With so many potential toss-ups on the schedule, a 4-1 start is critical.