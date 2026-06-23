Countdown to kickoff prediction series: A summer enrollee will have a role for South Carolina in 2026

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 74 days.

The prediction paired with day 74 read, “Despite missing spring practice, a summer enrollee will find a role on the 2026 team.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The Class

In the modern world of recruiting, most high school prospects enroll early, making summer enrollee lists smaller. Now, with 2026 being the first year of the transfer portal being open for just one window in the winter, the number has shrunken even further.

Even so, South Carolina has a handful of players who have joined the team this summer.

From the high school ranks, four-star wide receiver Sequel Patterson, four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray, four-star tight end Caden Ramsey, three-star defensive back KJ Johnson, and five-star long snapper Matthew Oh. Class of 2026 three-star international prospect Neff Giwa, a giant rugby star who will play on the offensive line, jumped on board this summer. Walk-on running back Ethan Kellum also joined the program later.

Junior college offensive lineman Ashton Mozone (Iowa Western) enrolled this summer, too. So did transfer portal additions like kicker Malik Orsan (Southeast Missouri State) and offensive lineman Vincent Chen (Stetson), players who will add depth for multiple years.

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Names to Watch

While it will not be an easy task for any summer enrollee to see significant playing time, it is not out of the realm of possibility.

Last summer, offensive lineman Shed Sarratt didn’t join the program early, and he earned a starting position. Though rare, other players have accomplished similar things in recent years.

Perhaps the most likely candidates to make it happen this fall are Darius Gray, Sequel Patterson, Matthew Oh, and Neff Giwa.

Gray, considered a five-star by some publications, will challenge for a spot in the two-deep somewhere on the offensive line. Though he isn’t huge (listed at 6-3 and 302 pounds), he is a freak athlete for a lineman and very strong. Could he force his way onto the field in 2026? Perhaps.

A two-way athlete in high school, Patterson will play wide receiver at South Carolina. However, with the room crowded with more experienced players, he might not see the field much as a pass-catcher. Patterson’s speed could lend him to special teams contributions, though.

Oh is one of three scholarship (and four overall) long snappers on the roster. He will battle with Kyler Farrow, Emmet Rhoades, and Gunnar Yocum for the starting role. Last year’s starter, Cole Rasmussen, graduated, leaving an important specialist hole behind.

It may seem strange to include someone who has never played football, but Giwa is a special talent. His size (6-7 and 305 pounds) comes with impressive athleticism and a never-ending wingspan. The Gamecocks could utilize him in a very specific role, one tailored to his unique size-athleticism combination. Field goal block feels like a potential landing spot. He would be hard to miss if he got the gig.