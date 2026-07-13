Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Matt Fuller will start at running back

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 54 days.

The prediction paired with day 54 read, “Barring a gadget play or a situation-specific moment dictating something different than the base offense, Matt Fuller will earn the first snap at running back for new position coach Stan Drayton.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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A strong offseason for Fuller and what’s around him

Running back Matt Fuller is in his third year at South Carolina. If word from around Columbia proves true, this will be his best season so far.

The redshirt sophomore is big (221 pounds) and fast (logged a 72-yard touchdown run in 2025), a good combination. The production hasn’t consistently been there for Fuller, but poor offensive line play last season doomed the entire running game, meaning no one could get a great read on the players in the running back room.

The consensus around the program and the South Carolina fanbase seems to be that Fuller is better than what has been seen so far.

Even in the face of limited running lanes, Fuller totes the rock with physicality. He runs hard and doesn’t shy away from contact, typically falling forward through tackles. If he showcases more vision and patience — something that has drawn positive reviews this offseason — Fuller could have a really solid 2026.

Plus, the additions of Stan Drayton as South Carolina’s assistant head coach and running backs coach and Kendal Briles as the team’s offensive coordinator mean something. Fuller played through strange rotations last season, and the playcalling simply was not good enough. Things should improve this fall from an overall coaching perspective.

The offensive line will be better, as well. New position coach Randy Clements helped bring in nine transfer portal blockers with experience. While many are (understandably) taking a “wait-and-see” approach to the offensive line, the unit will open up more holes for Fuller and the other backs this season.

Fuller is almost assuredly in the top two in South Carolina’s running back room, and he appears to have a leg up at the top.

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South Carolina’s talented position room

Joining Fuller in the running back room are four other talented scholarship players. Christian Clark (Texas) and Jabree Coleman (Penn State) transferred in this offseason. Isaiah Augustave and Jawarn Howell are back after working in reserve roles in 2025. (Sam Williams-Dixon earned a dismissal from the team following an offseason arrest.)

Clark is likely the other back closest to the top of the Gamecocks’ depth chart with Fuller. However, Augustave and Howell should not be counted out completely.

Fuller has played the most in garnet and black of the five players in Stan Drayton’s group. Clark (Texas), Augustave (Colorado), and Howell (SC State) carry over experience from previous stops, but Fuller is the only running back with more than 33 career carries at South Carolina.

To stay at the top of the pecking order, Fuller will have to play well. The other Gamecock running backs are talented, too. They all could put pressure on Briles and Drayton for playing time, and two or three should play meaningful roles.

Having multiple realistic options should also help the Gamecocks stay healthy at the running back position.