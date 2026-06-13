Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Multiple Gamecocks will earn first-round NFL Draft selection

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 84 days.

The prediction paired with day 84 read, “South Carolina will have multiple first-round NFL Draft picks for the first time since 2012.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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There is a decent argument to make that the 2026 edition of the South Carolina football roster could have as much top-end talent as any Gamecock roster has had. Some of Steve Spurrier’s teams and Lou Holtz’s 2000-2001 teams are part of that conversation, too.

But for this year’s group, Carolina has the possibility of making some program history next April.

South Carolina has never had more than two first-round picks in a single draft. They have had two first-picks in a single year just twice, in 2012 (Stephon Gilmore and Melvin Ingram) and 1981 (George Rogers and Willie Scott).

The 2026 Gamecocks have several players who will pop up in the early portion of draft projections over the next nine months.

First, and most obviously, Dylan Stewart is almost a guarantee as a top selection. Viewed by most as a top-10 talent, the athletic pass rusher simply has physical gifts that most humans can only dream of possessing. His lightning-quick get-off, otherworldly bend, and unnatural pound-for-pound strength will make him one of the most gifted raw talents in the NFL upon his arrival. Opponents hold him virtually every play for a reason.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is another potential first-round pick in Columbia. Ahead of the 2025 season, he was a fixture in the top 32 of most projections. Despite a less-than-stellar season last year, he is back in most first-round mock drafts. Some analysts even list him in the top 10 with Stewart. A strong 2026 will cement his status as a top-5 QB prospect, which would put him in the first round. His size, arm strength, and athletic ability give him elite upside.

Perhaps the most alien-like physical profile in the country belongs to wide receiver Nyck Harbor. At 6-5 and 240-ish pounds, he has Olympic-level sprint speed. As a freshman, he was an All-American track and field sprinter in both the 100-meter and 200-meter. Harbor started to put things together a bit in 2025, as he logged career-high numbers across the board. He also scored five touchdowns longer than 40 yards and had a score in his five final contests of the year. If he takes another step in 2026, a team could take a flyer on him in the opening round.

A transfer portal addition this offseason, offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak has first-round upside. Most projections do not list him quite that high yet. Even so, the former NC State blocker has some real draft buzz. He is a special athlete at the left tackle position, and that often translates to professional success. Peak is one of the most important players on this year’s team. If he bounces back well from an offseason knee injury, he could play himself into an early selection.

Plus, there is always the possibility of a player coming out of nowhere, much like Xavier Legette in 2023.

With all of this being true, it seems like a real possibility that at least two Gamecocks hear their names called in the first round next April.

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Draft History

As mentioned above:

South Carolina has never had more than two first-round picks in a single draft. They have had two first-picks in a single year just twice, in 2012 (Stephon Gilmore and Melvin Ingram) and 1981 (George Rogers and Willie Scott).

Rick Sanford (1979), Sterling Sharpe (1988), Ernest Dye (1993), John Abraham (2000), Dunta Robinson (2004), Troy Williamson (2005), Johnathan Joseph (2006), Jadeveon Clowney (2014), Hayden Hurst (2018), Javon Kinlaw (2020), Jaycee Horn (2021), and Xavier Legette (2024) are the other first-round picks in South Carolina football history.

Barring something completely unforeseen, Dylan Stewart will join Abraham, Ingram, and Clowney as first-round EDGEs from South Carolina.

LaNorris Sellers could—rather easily—set a new record for highest Gamecock quarterback selection. If things go really well this fall, he will go early.

Another positive leap from Harbor would see him join Sharpe, Williamson, and Legette as first-round receivers from USC.

Peak, though more of a long shot than the previous three, could be the second Gamecock offensive lineman selected in the first round. Dye was the other.