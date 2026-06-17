Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Injured South Carolina stars will be ready to go for conference play

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 80 days.

The prediction paired with day 80 read, “Dylan Stewart and Jacarrius Peak will be full-go by the time Mississippi State comes to town in week three.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The Injuries

The most high-profile injuries for South Carolina this preseason belong to junior EDGE Dylan Stewart and senior offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak.

Stewart, a former five-star signee of the Gamecocks in 2024, is among the most dynamic pass rushers in the country. He is dealing with a back issue that limited him during the second half of the 2025 season. Because of that, he has not been a full participant this offseason.

South Carolina landed Peak as the gem of the transfer portal class. The projected starting left tackle arrived in Columbia following an All-ACC campaign at NC State, bolstering what was the weakest position group on the team in 2025. He suffered an undisclosed injury to his knee during a team-sanctioned basketball game and has been out, too.

Needless to say, Stewart and Peak are among the most important players on the roster in terms of on-field success this fall. South Carolina needs both of them ready to go, sooner rather than later. Even so, rushing them back would be a mistake, as players rushed back from injury risk worsening their situation. If Stewart and Peak are healthy before the schedule gets tough, it will be a major help.

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The Recoveries

Head coach Shane Beamer has repeatedly explained that Stewart’s back injury was one that required some downtime. “…on Dylan, best thing for him is rest, and that’s what he’s doing,” Beamer said in April. Back injuries can be worrisome. Still, if rest is truly all Stewart needs, he has gotten plenty of it this offseason.

As for Peak, details have been scarcer. However, 1801 Media recently released a video updating the renovations at Williams-Brice Stadium, and Peak was in the promotion, walking around without any hitch in his step.

Adding to the optimism, Beamer consistently has said that both Stewart and Peak are “ahead of schedule” in their recovery timelines.

South Carolina also has a natural “ramping up” period built into the 2026 schedule. The Gamecocks host Kent State and Towson before Mississippi State comes to town in week three.

With all due respect to the Golden Flashes and Tigers, the first two games of the year should be comfortable USC wins with or without Stewart and Peak. If either player is full-go, the games would offer low-stakes reps in which they could get into game shape. If not, they can sit out and get healthier before Mississippi State.

Beamer and company will have the freedom to let their stars ease into their returns. That could make all the difference.