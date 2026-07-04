Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Randy Clements will field a much-improved offensive line at South Carolina

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 63 days.

The prediction paired with day 63 read, “Though the results won’t be perfect, fans will be happy with new offensive line coach Randy Clements’ improvements of the OL.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The Disaster of 2025

With the exception of the back half of 2024, South Carolina’s offensive line play has been awful for several years. 2025 was potentially the worst performance of them all. That is why Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer relieved Lonnie Teasley of his offensive line coaching duties and brought in Randy Clements this offseason.

Part of Clements’ job description might as well read “Don’t let 2025 happen again.”

Last season, South Carolina’s offensive line was among the worst in the country. The Gamecocks allowed 43 sacks in 12 games, losing 358 yards on those quarterback takedowns. They allowed sacks on 11.29% of their passing snaps, the third-worst rate in college football and the worst among power conference teams.

The running game was nearly as feeble. Carolina managed just 111.1 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry. Running backs found the end zone just seven times the entire year, and the offensive line got enough push to earn just 91 total rushing first downs on the season.

Simply put, if South Carolina is going to be good in 2026, they have to have better blocking up front.

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Randy Clements’ Resume and Better Talent

The good news for South Carolina football fans is that Randy Clements might be the perfect man for the job.

Not only is he extremely familiar with Kendal Briles’ offense (the duo has worked together for 12 seasons, and Clements helped coach Briles in high school and college), but he is also a tough-nosed coach who enjoys developing players and focusing on technical improvements. Those were not necessarily viewed as the strong suits of his predecessor in Columbia.

Clements has a strong resume, too.

He coached at Houston under Art Briles (Kendal’s father) when Kendal Briles was a player. The Cougars had a top-notch offense, and Clements’ offensive lines averaged 33 sacks allowed. That isn’t an elite number, but it is considerably better than South Carolina’s recent totals.

Clements next coached with both of the Briles at Baylor. The offensive lines in Waco were among the best in the country, and 13 offensive linemen earned All-Big 12 nods in nine seasons. The Bears posted multiple top-10 national rushing attacks and top-10 passing offenses, as Clements held co-offensive coordinator and running game coordinator titles.

From 2017 to 2024, Clements spent just two seasons with Briles, one year at Houston and one at Florida State. He was very successful in a one-year stint at Ole Miss and in two years at North Texas, fielding great units that averaged more than 200 yards rushing per game and fewer than 16 sacks per season.

In 2025, though, he rejoined Briles’ staff by serving as the assistant offensive line coach at TCU. The Horned Frogs surrendered just 20 sacks and had one of the country’s top passing attacks. Now, he comes to South Carolina as Briles’ pick to lead his offensive line room.

This offseason, Dave Bartoo’s Matrix Analytical Solutions ranked Clements as the SEC’s top offensive line coach.

South Carolina also added a lot of transfer talent on the offensive line this offseason. Jacarrius Peak, Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku, Hank Purvis, and Carter Miller headline a group of nine portal additions that all have starting experience. While those four are the most likely to start, players like Dayne Arnett, Seth Smith, Ebubedike Nnabugwu, and Armando Nieves are in battles for spots in the two-deep, as well.

Returner Shed Sarratt is a likely starter and should be significantly improved in his second year with the program. Others like Nolan Hay, Markee Anderson, and Adedamola Ajidahun have played some in the past. Freshman Darius Gray, a former five-star, is also talented enough to make things interesting.

Both the coaching and personnel should be better suited for a good year in 2026.