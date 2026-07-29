Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will get big contributions from defensive transfer portal additions

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 38 days.

The prediction paired with day 38 read, “At least four transfer portal additions on defense will emerge as high-snap players for Clayton White’s unit.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The transfer portal haul

South Carolina brought in 27 transfers this offseason, but only six of them are on the defensive side of the football.

The Gamecocks landed defensive tackles Tomiwa Durojaiye, Kelby Collins, and Jordan Thomas, EDGE players Caleb Herring and Drew Collins, and defensive back Quay’sheed Scott.

Durojaiye has bounced around all over the country, spending one year each at Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida State, and Illinois. The redshirt senior was an All-Big Ten performer at Illinois last season.

One of two Collins brothers to transfer to South Carolina, Kelby Collins played two years at Florida and one at Alabama. He was a Freshman All-American at Florida in 2023 and played rotationally for the Gators and Crimson Tide the last two years.

Thomas is a big man who didn’t play a lot over two years at Georgia. The nose tackle is listed at 6-5 and 316 pounds.

Another SEC transfer, Herring arrives in Columbia after three years at Tennessee. He had four sacks for the Volunteers in 2025 as a rotational EDGE.

Drew Collins, Kelby Collins’ younger brother, is a redshirt sophomore after two seasons at Arkansas State. He had three sacks as the third pass rusher.

A South Carolina native, Scott played all over the secondary for two years at Kentucky. He was a full-time starter for the Wildcats, with most of his stats coming at nickel. He can also play safety or even corner in certain matchups.

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Top options for South Carolina

Though the Gamecocks brought in six defensive transfers, it seems unlikely that all of them will play a huge role in 2026.

The most likely candidates to play a lot this fall are Tomiwa Durojaiye, Kelby Collins, Caleb Herring, and Quay’sheed Scott.

Durojaiye looks exactly like the type of 3-technique defensive line coach Travian Robertson likes to play. At 6-4 and 291, he was a high school EDGE player and is athletic for the defensive tackle position. He is a strong candidate to start up front for the Gamecocks.

At 6-4 and 285, Collins is another 3-technique defensive tackle. He has played both tackle and end in his college career, and his athleticism plays well in certain matchups inside. Collins could kick outside if needed but likely will compete for a prominent reserve role at tackle. He is part of a defensive tackle group that head coach Shane Beamer described as “six-deep” earlier this offseason.

Herring is a potential starter opposite Dylan Stewart at EDGE. However, even if he doesn’t win the first-team job, the former four-star pass rusher will play. Herring has improved against the run and has some real pass rush juice.

A native of the Palmetto State, Scott returns home for his junior season with the Gamecocks. South Carolina lost Jalon Kilgore to the NFL, and Scott is battling with Gerald Kilgore for the starting nickel spot in his stead. The loser of that position battle could play a versatile reserve role for the defense.

Both Jordan Thomas and Drew Collins could pull down smaller roles if things go well for them.

Thomas will battle with four-star true freshman Noah Clark for reserve nose tackle snaps. He could also get onto the field in short-yardage situations when the Gamecocks utilize extra defensive tackles

Collins likely won’t be in the top four in the defensive end rotation. However, beyond Dylan Stewart, Caleb Herring, Julian Walker, and Anthony Addison, several players will compete for the fifth spot. Perhaps Collins will be the guy for that reserve job.