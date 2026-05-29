Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Shane Beamer quiets critics

On Thursday, with it being 100 days until South Carolina kicks off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, the countdown is down to 99 days left until Carolina football.

The prediction paired with day 99 read “Shane Beamer will be the Gamecocks’ head coach in 2027.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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This offseason, following a 4-8 showing in 2025, there has been some talk at the national level about Shane Beamer’s job security. Other programs have even used the “hot seat” label as a negative recruiting tactic against the Gamecocks.

While it is true that pressure is on the USC headman this season to right the ship, those outside assessments might be a little exaggerated.

Beamer is under contract through the 2030 season, and he has a substantial buyout. Plus, athletics director Jeremiah Donati has increased the financial resources the program receives; the evidence is clear, given the team’s efforts in the transfer portal this offseason.

Frankly, it seems it would take another really disappointing season for Donati to start thinking about Beamer in any way other than “2027 head coach.”

The schedule this fall is difficult, as always. However, it is not necessarily expected to be the gauntlet that it usually is. Perhaps that works in Beamer’s favor, too. A solid showing in 2026 is likely all it would take to make things more comfortable.

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Removing all doubt

No matter the overall relationship between perception and reality in Columbia, one thing will remove all doubt: winning football games.

Beamer has won at times at Carolina. The eight-win 2022 season included some impressive victories, and the 2024 Gamecocks were—quite literally—one questionable officiating decision away from the College Football Playoff. A return to those levels (or even better) would eliminate any offseason chatter.

It seems like good news for Gamecock fans that Beamer attacked the offseason.

The new-look South Carolina coaching staff is much better, at least on paper, than the 2025 edition. Perhaps most notably, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is in town. If he can unleash the version of LaNorris Sellers that terrorized defenses in the back half of 2024, the Gamecock offense will be a solid unit.

Beamer and company also upgraded the roster via recruiting and the transfer portal. They filled holes with veteran contributors and added some intriguing upside pieces, as well.

Betting on Beamer this year might be a smart move. The Gamecocks have outperformed Vegas expectations in three of five seasons, and the biggest perceived on-field problems from an underperforming year were addressed.

Simply based on preseason metrics, a return to bowl eligibility feels likely. A better season than that is certainly within the realm of plausibility, too.

During his six years on the job, Beamer has done so many things well, such as recruiting, player retention, facilities upgrades, embracing the fanbase, etc. If he can consistently lead his team to victories, he will be in garnet and black for a long time. He seems poised in 2026 to get back on track.