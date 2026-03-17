South Carolina football announces Pro Day measurements, results

On Tuesday, South Carolina football held its annual Pro Day ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. 16 Gamecocks took part in on-field drills, testing, interviews, and measurements in front of NFL scouts and decision-makers.

Four of those players (Brandon Cisse, Jalon Kilgore, Nick Barrett, and Rahsul Faison) also participated in the NFL Combine. The NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, April 25.

Below are the available results from Tuesday’s Pro Day. For NFL Combine participants, certain numbers could reflect measurements or testing results from Indianapolis.

Pro Day Results Height Weight Arms Hands 40-yard Dash Bench (225) Vertical Broad Jump 20-yard Shuttle 3-cone CB

Brandon Cisse 5-11.5 189 31.375 8.5 4.40 15 41* 10-11* 4.33 N/A DB

Jalon Kilgore 6-1 218 33 9 4.40* 16* 37* 10-10* 4.32* N/A DT

Nick Barrett 6-2.625 313 33.5 9.75 5.10* 31 31.5* 9-0* 4.87 7.41 RB

Rahsul Faison 5-10.625 206 30.5 9.25 4.60 14 37.5* 10-2* 4.26 N/A EDGE

Bryan Thomas Jr. 6-1.875 240 31.375 9.25 4.80 22 32.5 9-8 4.46 7.15 DT

Monkell Goodwine 6-3.25 319 33.5 9.375 5.09 28 N/A 8-4 4.88 7.71 S

DQ Smith 6-0 206 30.75 9.5 4.62 22 30 10-0 4.34 7.21 EDGE

JT Geer 6-3.675 256 33.75 9.75 5.14 N/A 28.5 9-0 4.69 7.65 WR

Jared Brown 5-10.625 193 30.375 9.25 4.51 12 34.5 10-1 4.31 7.10 TE

Jordan Dingle 6-2.875 236 32.75 9.625 4.92 19 28 8-8 4.78 7.51 EDGE

Demon Clowney 6-3 248 32.75 10 4.89 N/A 30 9-5 4.62 7.49 LB

Colin Bryant 6-2.5 232 31.625 9.25 4.85 22 31 9-10 4.45 7.43 RB

Oscar Adaway III 5-10.5 210 30.875 9.125 4.53 20 34 10-0 4.32 7.18 WR

Eriq Rice 6-1.25 203 30.75 9.5 4.50 14 36 10-6 4.44 7.17 RB

Bradley Dunn 5-8.125 194 29.75 9.25 4.78 15 36 9-4 4.63 7.33 LB

Ronnie Porter 6-0 247 31.875 8.75 4.89 24 28.5 9-10 4.59 7.81

* NFL Combine number