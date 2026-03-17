South Carolina football announces Pro Day measurements, results
On Tuesday, South Carolina football held its annual Pro Day ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. 16 Gamecocks took part in on-field drills, testing, interviews, and measurements in front of NFL scouts and decision-makers.
Four of those players (Brandon Cisse, Jalon Kilgore, Nick Barrett, and Rahsul Faison) also participated in the NFL Combine. The NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, April 25.
Below are the available results from Tuesday’s Pro Day. For NFL Combine participants, certain numbers could reflect measurements or testing results from Indianapolis.
|Pro Day Results
|Height
|Weight
|Arms
|Hands
|40-yard Dash
|Bench (225)
|Vertical
|Broad Jump
|20-yard Shuttle
|3-cone
|CB
Brandon Cisse
|5-11.5
|189
|31.375
|8.5
|4.40
|15
|41*
|10-11*
|4.33
|N/A
|DB
Jalon Kilgore
|6-1
|218
|33
|9
|4.40*
|16*
|37*
|10-10*
|4.32*
|N/A
|DT
Nick Barrett
|6-2.625
|313
|33.5
|9.75
|5.10*
|31
|31.5*
|9-0*
|4.87
|7.41
|RB
Rahsul Faison
|5-10.625
|206
|30.5
|9.25
|4.60
|14
|37.5*
|10-2*
|4.26
|N/A
|EDGE
Bryan Thomas Jr.
|6-1.875
|240
|31.375
|9.25
|4.80
|22
|32.5
|9-8
|4.46
|7.15
|DT
Monkell Goodwine
|6-3.25
|319
|33.5
|9.375
|5.09
|28
|N/A
|8-4
|4.88
|7.71
|S
DQ Smith
|6-0
|206
|30.75
|9.5
|4.62
|22
|30
|10-0
|4.34
|7.21
|EDGE
JT Geer
|6-3.675
|256
|33.75
|9.75
|5.14
|N/A
|28.5
|9-0
|4.69
|7.65
|WR
Jared Brown
|5-10.625
|193
|30.375
|9.25
|4.51
|12
|34.5
|10-1
|4.31
|7.10
|TE
Jordan Dingle
|6-2.875
|236
|32.75
|9.625
|4.92
|19
|28
|8-8
|4.78
|7.51
|EDGE
Demon Clowney
|6-3
|248
|32.75
|10
|4.89
|N/A
|30
|9-5
|4.62
|7.49
|LB
Colin Bryant
|6-2.5
|232
|31.625
|9.25
|4.85
|22
|31
|9-10
|4.45
|7.43
|RB
Oscar Adaway III
|5-10.5
|210
|30.875
|9.125
|4.53
|20
|34
|10-0
|4.32
|7.18
|WR
Eriq Rice
|6-1.25
|203
|30.75
|9.5
|4.50
|14
|36
|10-6
|4.44
|7.17
|RB
Bradley Dunn
|5-8.125
|194
|29.75
|9.25
|4.78
|15
|36
|9-4
|4.63
|7.33
|LB
Ronnie Porter
|6-0
|247
|31.875
|8.75
|4.89
|24
|28.5
|9-10
|4.59
|7.81
* NFL Combine number