Rahsul Faison's NFL Combine message to South Carolina football fans: 'I appreciate them and stay tuned'

This weekend, South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison has been in Indianapolis competing at the NFL Combine. The veteran transfer portal addition is one of four Gamecocks in Indy, and he had the opportunity to speak to the media before working out for NFL scouts and decision-makers.

When asked if he had a message for the South Carolina fanbase, Faison reflected on what was a wild ride for him in 2025.

“I would definitely want to say that I appreciate them,” Faison said. “They stood by me when I had a long journey fighting the NCAA for my year back last year.”

For those who may have forgotten, Faison did not receive his official notice of eligibility until the lead-up to South Carolina’s season opener against Virginia Tech. He played less than a week later.

Technically a seventh-year senior, he had spent time at multiple junior colleges and Utah State before signing with the Gamecocks. However, he had only played three years, including one at the junior college level, and the NCAA eventually did the right thing by making him eligible for the 2025 season.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

During his one year in garnet and black, Faison was the team’s primary starter at running back. Despite poor offensive line play in front of him, he averaged 4.9 yards per carry. Faison totaled nearly 600 yards of offense and found the end zone three times.

For the fans who stood by him and supported him for the last year, Faison had one additional message. “Stay tuned because there is more to come, for sure,” he said.

Faison took part in the Senior Bowl earlier this winter and has NFL Draft hopes. Even if he does not earn selection this April, he has a strong chance of earning an opportunity as an undrafted free agent.

The Canadian Football League also has Faison on its collective radar. The Toronto Argonauts are among the teams that designated him to their negotiation list. That means if things don’t work out in the NFL, the league to the North will have significant interest.

On Saturday, Faison worked out and logged his official NFL Draft measurements. Measuring in at 5-11 and 208 pounds, he was one of the NFL Combine’s top running backs in the vertical and broad jump. He will finish his athletic testing and workouts on Sunday.