South Carolina receives votes in first 2026 Coaches Poll

USA Today revealed its first Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings of the year with its preseason edition for the 2026 college football season on Tuesday, but South Carolina did not make the cut.

The Gamecocks did, however, receive 50 votes in the poll, which would rank them No. 30 in the country, according to the voters.

South Carolina, coming off a disappointing 4-8 season in 2025, returns standouts like LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart, and Nyck Harbor, but has not received a ton of preseason national hype this year.

The Gamecocks will look to have a bounce-back season beginning this Thursday when the team reports for preseason camp.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Wes Mitchell and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25 revealed

Ohio State Oregon Georgia Texas Notre Dame Indiana Miami Texas A&M Oklahoma Ole Miss Alabama Texas Tech LSU Southern Cal BYU Michigan Penn State Tennessee Washington SMU Utah Iowa Clemson Houston Missouri

Others Receiving Votes

Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1;