Skip to main content
Gamecock CentralThe Big Spur
Forums
South Carolina
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
Gamecock Central + TheBigSpur
+

GamecockCentral Football

South Carolina receives votes in first 2026 Coaches Poll

wes
Wes Mitchell@WesMitchellGC
56m

USA Today revealed its first Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings of the year with its preseason edition for the 2026 college football season on Tuesday, but South Carolina did not make the cut.

The Gamecocks did, however, receive 50 votes in the poll, which would rank them No. 30 in the country, according to the voters.

South Carolina, coming off a disappointing 4-8 season in 2025, returns standouts like LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart, and Nyck Harbor, but has not received a ton of preseason national hype this year.

The Gamecocks will look to have a bounce-back season beginning this Thursday when the team reports for preseason camp.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Wes Mitchell and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25 revealed

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Indiana
  7. Miami
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Alabama
  12. Texas Tech
  13. LSU
  14. Southern Cal
  15. BYU
  16. Michigan
  17. Penn State
  18. Tennessee
  19. Washington
  20. SMU
  21. Utah
  22. Iowa
  23. Clemson
  24. Houston
  25. Missouri

Others Receiving Votes

Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1;

What’s your season prediction for South Carolina? Share it with fellow subscribers on The Insiders Forum.

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things GamecockCentral in the The Insiders Forum.

The Insiders Forum

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from GamecockCentral

More GamecockCentral News