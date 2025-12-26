New South Carolina EDGE coach extends Christmas scholarship offer to elite pass rusher

South Carolina football’s newest staff member Deion Barnes doesn’t even have an official contract on the books yet (the USC Board of Trustees has a Friday meeting scheduled where they are expected to finalize things), but the Gamecock defensive ends/outside linebackers coach is already hard at work for his new team.

On Thursday, class of 2027 four-star EDGE Abraham Sesay announced on social media that Carolina had dispensed a Christmas offer. In the announcement, Sesay tagged Barnes, the man head coach Shane Beamer tapped as the replacement for the outgoing Sterling Lucas.

A Pennsylvania native viewed by the recruiting industry as a player high on the recruiting boards at Penn State and Ohio State, Sesay has a slew of offers. Barnes was his primary recruiter at Penn State and appears set to carry over that recruitment to the Gamecock staff.

At 6-4.5 and 215 pounds, Sesay is an impressive athlete at the defensive end position. He combines length, bend, and tenacity in his pursuits of opposing quarterbacks, making him a sought-after prospect. That athleticism also shows up on the basketball court and in track and field.

Sesay’s offer list includes over 20 power conference programs, and that number will continue growing.

The Rivals Industry Ranking lists Sesay as the nation’s No. 92 overall prospect in the class of 2027. He is No. 11 nationally among EDGE players. Sesay ranks No. 5, regardless of position, in the state of Pennsylvania. He ranks as high as No. 35 overall in the Rivals300 player rankings.

Also on Christmas, South Carolina added the program’s first commitment of the ’27 cycle. Four-star safety Jernard Albright pledged his services to the Gamecocks earlier in the week and then announced that decision publicly on Thursday.