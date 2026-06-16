South Carolina offers in-state prospect committed to SEC program

The seventh Shane Beamer Football Camp saw South Carolina host some big-time recruits across multiple classes. (You can read GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark’s breakdown of the event here.)

Some of the players in attendance earned a Gamecock offer on Monday night. One of the more intriguing offers that went out was to Duncan (SC) Byrnes cornerback Aidyn Wiggins. Earlier this month, the class of 2027 three-star recruit announced his commitment to the Auburn Tigers.

Wiggins revealed his new South Carolina offer on social media.

The 6-1 corner has seen his recruitment take off in recent months. His Gamecock offer pushes his overall total near 30 and his power conference list to a dozen. Most of those offers—and all of the ones from major programs—have come since the calendar flipped over to 2026.

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As a player, Wiggins brings length and speed to the secondary and can play multiple positions. The recruiting industry pegs him as a future cornerback.

A dual-sport athlete, Wiggins boasts 100-meter sprint times in the 10.6s and 200-meter times in the 21.6s. On film, he uses that speed to stick tightly to virtually any receiver matched up against him. He also plays with physicality, using his long arms to jam receivers at the line and make plays on the ball in the air. Wiggins is not afraid of helping out in run support, either.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Wiggins is the No. 645 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 72 nationally among all cornerback prospects. Wiggins ranks as the No. 13 player in the state of South Carolina, regardless of position. He is a unanimous three-star recruit.