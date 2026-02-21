South Carolina football offers New York offensive lineman

South Carolina football has added quite a few names to its class of 2027 offensive line offer board this winter. Rochester (NY) James Monroe offensive lineman Alijah Jones announced on Friday that he was the latest to add a Gamecock offer.

Tagging head coach Shane Beamer, offensive line coach Randy Clements, assistant offensive line coach Jason Smith, and director of offensive recruiting Sam Serbay, he revealed the news on social media.

USC is the eighth power conference program to offer Jones. Joining the Gamecocks are the Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, Syracuse Orange, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Pittsburgh Panthers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Listed at 6-4 and 290 pounds, Jones plays left tackle at the high school level. However, the recruiting industry projects him to kick inside in college.

An All-State performer in the Empire State, Jones had a big junior season this past fall. He has athletic feet and long arms, two physical traits that have helped him as a pass protector. He also fires off the ball hard as a run blocker. Jones has shown on film that he can operate as a pull player, too. The big fella’s strong play helped his James Monroe squad to a state title.

Jones combines a strong lower half with fluid movement ability to be a “block finisher” who relishes opportunities to put his opponents on their backs.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Jones is the No. 762 overall prospect in the class of 2027. He also ranks as the No. 70 interior offensive lineman nationally. Regardless of position, Jones is the No. 5 player in the state of New York. Those numbers will improve, as he hasn’t been rated yet by either 247Sports or ESPN.