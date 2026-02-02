A look at how many of South Carolina football's incoming freshmen earned high school All-American honors

South Carolina football landed its 17th commitment in the class of 2026 on Sunday. Buford (GA) product Matthew Oh, one of the nation’s top-rated long snappers by Kohl’s Kicking, announced his commitment following a visit to the school.

In addition to his No. 3 overall ranking from Kohl’s Kicking, Oh was an Under Armour All-American.

But of the 17 current USC pledges for the ’26 cycle, how many earned major high school All-American honors? All of them are listed below.

Five-star EDGE Julian Walker: Navy All-American Bowl

Four-star OL Darius Gray: Navy All-American Bowl (junior year); MaxPreps Freshman All-American

Four-star QB Landon Duckworth: Navy All-American Bowl; MaxPreps Small Town All-American (junior year and senior year)

Four-star S J’Zavien Currence: Navy All-American Bowl (junior year); Polynesian Bowl (junior year); MaxPreps All-American

Four-star DL Aiden Harris: Navy All-American Bowl

Four-star WR Sequel Patterson: Navy All-American Bowl

Five-star LS Matthew Oh: Under Armour All-America Game; Kohl’s Kicking All-American

Though not All-American honors, most of the rest of the signees in the class of 2026 picked up state honors.

Four-star offensive lineman Zyon Guiles, three-star offensive lineman Anthony Baxter, four-star tight end Caden Ramsey, and three-star athlete/defensive back Triston Lewis took part in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, along with fellow in-state players Walker, Currence, and Patterson. North Carolina native and four-star defensive tackle Noah Clark also played in the Shrine Bowl. Wide receiver Stone Furrey earned selection to the Touchstone Energy Bowl All-Star Game.

In the state of Alabama, Duckworth, three-star linebacker Keenan Britt, and three-star defensive back KJ Johnson all played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Several South Carolina football targets from the class of 2027 also earned All-American selections. Most notably, Palmetto State natives Joshua Dobson, Jaiden Bryant, and Nate Carson were part of the Under Armour All-America Game. Another major in-state target, Seth Tillman, earned Navy All-American Bowl honors. Priority targets Maxwell Hiller and KJ Green earned MaxPreps Junior All-American selections.