South Carolina football offers in-state four-star prospect

Class of 2027 Ridgeland (SC) Bluffton High receiver Amare Patterson has long been on South Carolina football’s radar. However, on Wednesday, the talented, in-state pass-catcher pulled down an offer from the Gamecocks.

Patterson announced the news on social media on Wednesday afternoon. He was on campus at USC when he received the offer.

The Carolina offer gives him 14 from power conference schools and over 30 from Division-I programs. Florida and Georgia had been the perceived leaders, but with the home-state Gamecocks now officially in the mix, perhaps Shane Beamer’s program can make things interesting.

Florida gained a lot of momentum in Patterson’s recruitment earlier this month, thanks to a strong visit to Gainesville.

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Patterson has taken several trips to Columbia, including multiple unofficial visits for games the last two seasons. He already has official visits on the docket to LSU, Georgia, and Florida. The Gamecocks, Bulldogs, and Gators have hosted Patterson this month. He has been to both Athens and Gainesville at least twice since the calendar turned to 2026.

As a player, the 6-1, 190-pound wideout has speed to burn outside. With verified 100-meter track times in the 10.7s, he has borderline elite straight-line speed. He also has enough wiggle and physicality to be a major YAC threat. Patterson runs past, around, and through the majority of defenders who challenge him.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Patterson is the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 33 nationally among wide receiver recruits. Regardless of position, Patterson ranks as the No. 5 player in the cycle in the state of South Carolina. He is a four-star prospect in the industry ranking and is a three-star in the Rivals300.