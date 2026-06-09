Ahead of commitment announcement, in-state four-star to visit South Carolina

South Carolina football has added a name to its official visitors list this weekend.

Class of 2027 Ridgeland (SC) Bluffton High wide receiver Amare Patterson will be in Columbia starting on Friday, per a report from Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Patterson canceled an OV to Florida to make the trip to South Carolina.

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The Gamecocks offered the speedy in-state prospect back in March. Much has changed in his recruitment since that time.

Previously viewed as having a top three of LSU, Florida, and Georgia, only the Bulldogs remain. South Carolina and Georgia Tech have pushed into the conversation. He had official visits on the docket to all six schools but canceled the trips to Baton Rouge and Gainesville. Both Georgia and Georgia Tech hosted him for OVs recently.

Unless another visit pops up over the next week, South Carolina will get the final swing in Patterson’s recruitment before he announces his college decision.

Patterson has set a commitment date of June 20.

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As a player, the first thing that jumps out about Patterson is how fast he is. A track and field athlete, as well, his speed translates to the gridiron. This spring on the track, the speedster clocked a 10.5 in the 100-meter and a 21.51 in the 200-meter.

On film, he runs by defenses with relative ease. Whenever he catches the ball underneath, he combines real wiggle with that speed, making him a nightmare to tackle in the open field.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Patterson is the No. 288 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 43 nationally among wide receiver recruits. Regardless of position, Patterson ranks as the No. 7 player in the cycle in the state of South Carolina. He is a four-star prospect in the industry ranking and is a four-star, per both 247Sports and ESPN.