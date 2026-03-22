Newly-offered four-star sets high school track records

Earlier this week, South Carolina football offered class of 2027 Ridgeland (SC) Bluffton High standout Amare Patterson. Patterson, a four-star recruit, picked up the offer during an unofficial visit to see the Gamecocks at spring practice. The offer could put the home-state program in the mix with current favorites Florida and Georgia.

The 6-1 wideout followed up his new offer by setting records as a track and field athlete.

Patterson posted his latest sprint stats from milesplit.com’s database, and the numbers were eye-popping. The Bluffton High speedster clocked a 10.5 in the 100-meter and a 21.51 in the 200-meter.

In the 100-meter, Patterson beat the second-place finisher by more than half a second. In the 200-meter, he crossed the finish line more than a second ahead of the next-fastest runner. Both numbers also represented new school records for the Bobcats.

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Patterson’s speed on the track shows up on the gridiron. His film is littered with long gains, both of him getting behind the defense and of him running through the defense. He is an obvious deep threat but possesses enough wiggle to his game to be a YAC machine.

The Florida Gators made a large impression on Patterson this spring, and the Georgia Bulldogs are right there, too. The LSU Tigers have also been involved. He has scheduled official visits to see the Gators, Bulldogs, and Tigers, and the Gamecocks could join them.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Patterson is the No. 247 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 33 nationally among wide receiver recruits. Regardless of position, Patterson ranks as the No. 5 player in the cycle in the state of South Carolina. He is a four-star prospect in the industry ranking and is a three-star in the Rivals300.