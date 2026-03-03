South Carolina football offers 6-8 Georgia defensive lineman

Class of 2027 Harrells (NC) Christian Academy standout Amir Moore revealed on Monday that he had picked up a scholarship offer from South Carolina. The Gamecocks were his fourth power conference offer, joining Nebraska, Florida, and Ole Miss.

At 6-8 and 260 pounds, Moore was originally a basketball prospect. A standout post player at Harrells Christian, he impacted games with his length, wide body, and nimble athleticism.

Those same tools have allowed him to recently pick up more interest on the gridiron. All but one of his eight total Division-I offers have come in this winter.

Moore plays both defensive end and defensive tackle and has gotten snaps at tight end, too. He has the blend of size, power, and athleticism to do them all well. As a defensive lineman, Moore overpowers most high school blockers. But even in instances in which his opponents are prepared to handle his size, he showcases the movement ability of a much smaller player.

South Carolina defensive line coach Travian Robertson told GamecockCentral last year that he likes to target players with a basketball background. The footwork, smooth athleticism, and understanding of leverage needed to play the sport translate well to defensive line play.

It seems Moore had an inkling that the Gamecock offer was coming, too. Last week, he told HuskerOnline, GamecockCentral’s sister site at On3 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, that he was working on planning a visit to Columbia. According to Moore, he also wants to get to Nebraska, Florida, NC State, and Virginia Tech. Miami and Tennessee are additional teams that are on his radar.

As a more recent name on the recruiting scene, Moore does not have a ranking from any of the three major recruiting services. However, his growing offer list indicates that his rankinglessness will change soon.