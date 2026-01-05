New South Carolina running backs coach offers Navy All-American

New South Carolina assistant head coach and running backs coach Stan Drayton has a long history of working with talented running backs. He has coached dynamic ballcarriers like Brian Westbrook, Ahman Green, Carlos Hyde, Ezekiel Elliott, Matt Forte, Jordan Howard, and Bijan Robinson.

Because of his experience, Drayton has an eye for talent. On Monday, the new Gamecock assistant extended an offer to four-star running back Jerry “Andrew” Beard. A Bogart (GA) Prince Avenue Christian product, Beard previously picked up an offer from Drayton when he was the running backs coach at Penn State.

Now with two Drayton offers in his bag, Beard boasts over 20 power conference scholarship offers. He has visited South Carolina previously, but it was as a high school freshman. None of the offensive staff in Columbia remains from that trip.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Beard is the No. 87 player in the 2027 cycle. He is also No. 6 nationally among running back prospects. He ranks a the No. 11 player, regardless of position, in the talent-rich state of Georgia.

It is easy to see why the recruiting industry is so high on the consensus four-star talent. Beard isn’t a big back (he’s listed at 5-9 and 190 pounds), but he runs hard and has good vision. Holes don’t have to be big for Beard to find them, and he has enough speed to make defenses pay when they give him an angle.

He can be a patient runner when needed, but Beard can run hard through contact, as well. He is also a good route-runner, both out of the backfield and from the slot.

Beard is a Navy All-American and is set to compete this week against some of the other top talent in the 2026 and 2027 high school classes. He joins South Carolina football signees Sequel Patterson, Julian Walker, and Aiden Harris on the East Team. USC targets like Malik Howard, Joshua Sam-Epelle, and Seth Tillman are also on the East Team. Walker is a finalist for the Navy All-American Defensive Player of the Year award. Patterson is a finalist for the Navy All-American Player of the Year honor.